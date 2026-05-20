Phoenix Suns' Historic TV Extension is Massive Win for Fans

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' games will continue to be free over air through the 2030 season after the organization inked a multi-year extension with Gray Media to keep their games on Arizona's Family.

This also means the Phoenix Mercury and Valley Suns will have their matchups broadcast for free. There also will be a digital streaming option for fans moving forward, which wasn't previously the case.

“We’re so excited to expand our partnership with Arizona’s Family because everything we do is for our fans,” owner Mat Ishbia said.

“Making Suns and Mercury games free and accessible across Arizona has been a main focus of mine and will continue to be, because these are truly the community’s teams. This media deal is about putting our fans first, which I have always said we will do and we will continue to do for years to come.”

It's a massive win for local fans who have now been able to view games on local channels since 2023. The Suns and Mercury are the first NBA/WNBA pairing to make games free over the air and streaming.

"The extension continues the organization’s commitment to ensure games are available to millions of fans across Arizona to watch free over-the-air on Arizona’s Family. Live coverage includes Suns pregame, halftime and postgame shows, as well as pregame, halftime and postgame programming for Mercury broadcasts which were added this season," read the press release.

"In the coming days, Arizona’s Family will launchthe Arizona’s Family Sports (AZFS) app, which will include Suns+ and Merc+ as the direct-to-consumer streaming platforms."

This is also on the heels of Ishbia introducing a value menu for fans attending games at Mortgage Matchup Arena. In a world where the Portland Trail Blazers just laid off well 70+ employees to cut costs, Ishbia's financial commitment to the Suns both on and off the court has been massive in helping revitalize basketball in the city of Phoenix.