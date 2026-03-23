Suns Make Final Royce O'Neale Decision vs Raptors

PHOENIX -- After originally listing Royce O'Neale as questionable with left knee soreness, the Phoenix Suns have revealed his final status for tonight's home matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

O'Neale, who has missed the last two games after playing in the first 69, once again won't be available tonight after coach Jordan Ott said he would test it out pregame, as the Suns (39-32) are looking to end their five-game losing streak while dealing with several key injuries.

Grayson Allen (left knee injury management), Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) were already listed out for the Suns earlier today after they all also missed last night's 108-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"If you look at our injury report, there's a lot of size on our injury report. He's one piece to that," Ott said of O'Neale pregame. "I think he does rebound well for his size, it's not only his size, it's his leadership, it's his spacing ability, it's his end-of-game play. We need all of those things at this point."

As for the Raptors (39-30), rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (left thumb sprain) is out after originally being questionable.

Suns Looking to Overcome Injuries

Phoenix has had bad injury luck all season long, but has relatively been able to overcome it for the majority of the season.

That has not been the case as of late, as the Suns have blown fourth quarter leads in four of the five games during the losing streak.

“It does feel like the process is close and it's just that time you've got to find a way," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the Bucks loss last night. "And we’ve got to find a way to recover, rejuvenate, whatever word it is, to come back out, regroup, do it all again tomorrow night.

"The team that's coming here does not care. So we’ve got to find the juice, find the energy. Anyone we put in game, lace them up, go out there, give all that you can do. Kind of play to our identity and see what happens."

The Suns' five-game losing streak actually began with a 122-115 loss to the Raptors on March 13, as Phoenix was unable to take advantage of a 10-point lead with 10 minutes to go.

Jalen Green (34 points) and Devin Booker (31 points) both had 30-point outings in this last meeting, but Brandon Ingram's 36 points powered Toronto to victory.

Phoenix now is four games back of the sixth seed in the West with just 11 games remaining, so the biggest focus for the Suns at this point should just be to get healthy and do enough to get the top play-in seed.

The Raptors, on the other hand, need every win they can get, as they have a one-game advantage in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference going into today.

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 6:00 p.m. MST.