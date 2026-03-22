Suns Reveal Ugly Injury Report vs Raptors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have revealed their official injury report for Sunday's tilt against the Toronto Raptors, and as expected, it's not exactly pretty.

All of Grayson Allen (Left Knee Injury Management), Dillon Brooks (Left Hand Fracture), Amir Coffey (Left Ankle Sprain), Haywood Highsmith (Right Knee Injury Management) and Mark Williams (Left Foot Third Metatarsal Stress Reaction) have been listed as out.

Royce O'Neale (Left Knee Soreness) is listed as questionable.

The Suns have often been banged up this year, and Phoenix — on the second night of a back-to-back — again has a tough uphill battle.

"We just want everyone back," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after last night. "Into rhythm would be a blessing. But we just want everyone back. Said it constantly, tried to stay away from it the last couple of weeks. That's what we'd like to do."

For Toronto, Collin Murray-Boyles (Left Thumb Sprain) is questionable tonight.

The Suns are currently on a five-game losing streak, which is the longest of their season. In Phoenix's attempts to climb into the West's top six, any hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament have essentially stalled.

The Raptors previously defeated the Suns 122-115 just ten days ago.

"The team that is coming in here does not care," Ott continued on Phoenix's injuries and lack of rest as Toronto arrives to Mortgage Matchup Center. "So we got to find the juice, find the energy. Anyone we put in the game, lace them up, go out there, give all you can do. Kind of play to our identity and see what happens."

Missing numerous starters and key role players isn't close to being ideal for the Suns, though coming down the final stretch of the regular season, excuses are available for every team – especially when Phoenix has blown several late leads in their current five-game skid.

The Suns are four games back of the sixth seed with 11 games remaining in the regular season. They're also just four games ahead of the surging Los Angeles Clippers, who are behind them as the eighth seed.

Opening tip is slated for just past 6:00 PM AZ time.