Looking Back on Suns Season: Most Memorable Moments, Pt. 2

PHOENIX -- From game winners to big-time performances, the Phoenix Suns had several notable moments throughout the 2025-26 season.

We looked back at three of these moments earlier, which you can read by clicking here.

Here is part two with three more of the most memorable moments of the season.

Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the Suns had very low preseason expectations, things did not look good to start the 2025-26 season, as Phoenix found itself down 20 in the first half of its season opener against the Sacramento Kings.

Then, fans got to see the resilience and grit this year's team was all about for the first time, as the Suns came back to win the opener 120-116 behind 31 points from Devin Booker and 18 offensive rebounds as a team.

The Suns referenced this game several times as a moment to look back on as it reflected exactly what the identity of this year's team was.

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) celebrates the game winning shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Things were not looking up for the Suns heading into their Feb. 26 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers after losing two-straight games and scoring their then two lowest-scoring point totals on the year in both contests with Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks out due to injury.

Somehow, the Suns put all this behind them against a fully-healthy Lakers team, staying competitive the whole night behind 56 bench points and 22-of-50 (44%) 3-point shooting on the night,

Royce O'Neale capped off the surprising performance with a last-second, game-winning 3-pointer off beautiful ball movement.

This game was yet another example of the Suns overcoming adversity and pulling out a win no matter the circumstances.

"We wanted to get the last shot," O'Neale said after the game. "Coach had a play design for Grayson (Allen) to take it or get to the basket. He got the switch, drove to the paint. He had a hell of a pass. Collin (Gillespie) getting the one more, and I'm being ready to shoot as always and knocking it down."

Royce O’Neale for 3 to give the Suns a 113-110 win over the Lakers pic.twitter.com/5Dk42t5Q4q — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) February 27, 2026

The Jalen Green Experience: Goes Off in Debut (Nov. 6), Game Winner vs Magic (Feb. 21), Play-In Brilliance (April 14, 17)

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As electric of a player Jalen Green is, he had a few moments just by himself that were among the top for the whole team despite playing just 32 games.

In his Suns debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9 after missing the first eight games with a hamstring injury, Green got all the hopes up of Suns fans when he poured in a team-high 29 points and was a plus-30 in just 22 minutes in a 115-102 victory.

Jalen Green SHINES in first game with Phoenix 😎



29 PTS | 6 3PM | W



The most points in a @Suns debut since Charles Barkley's 37 in 1992! pic.twitter.com/QiYJbfixds — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2025

However, Green would re-injure his hamstring the very next game, so this excitement was short lived.

Green struggled a little bit after returning once again, especially as Booker also navigated injuries, but had one of the best moments of his career when he swished home a game-winning 3-pointer in the Suns' wild double-overtime win on Feb. 21 against the Orlando Magic.

Both teams really struggled on the night and Green had one of his worst performances of the season, shooting just 6-for-26 from the field, but it all worked out in the end with his game-winning shot, which he said was the only game winner of his career.

JALEN GREEN HITS THE GAME-WINNING @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER TO WIN IT FOR THE SUNS IN 2OT!



🚨⏰ Everyone Gets 24 pic.twitter.com/hhVPjW93xF — NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2026

Green still had his ups and downs the rest of the year, but was able to avoid any injuries after the All-Star break, and he gained a lot of confidence after this moment.

Then in the Suns' two play-in games, Green scored 35 points in a heartbreaking loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the 7-8 game, but stayed hot to power the Suns to the playoffs the very next game with 36 points in a 111-96 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Jalen Green full highlights vs. Golden State Warriors last night (111-96 W) - securing 8th seed in the West:



36 Points on 14/20 FG (70.0%), 8/14 from (57.1%), NO FREE THROWS - ethical performance, 6 Rebounds (1 Off. Reb), 4 Assists (2 TOV), 2 Steals, 3 Blocks, 3 PF, and a +/-… pic.twitter.com/l6siX9UrGB — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 18, 2026

Green had several highlight-worthy moments during these two performances as he put last season's postseason struggles behind him in a big way.