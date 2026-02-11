Suns Owner Takes Victory Lap Over Bill Simmons

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are one game removed from the NBA All-Star break having already surpassed preseason expectations.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is vocal about it, too.

The Suns were only projected to hit around 30 wins for the 2025-26 season, and ahead of their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they're already at 32.

It's been a fun season in the desert, which has allowed Ishbia to fire back at some naysayers that doubted the team before the ball got rolling.

While there were many, notable NBA voice Bill Simmons was vocal about what to expect out of Phoenix — including a preseason prediction for them to have the NBA's worst defense and under 31.5 wins.

Now, Ishbia's taking a nice victory lap on social media:

"32 wins for the Suns and all before the All-Star break… think that puts us above your season prediction/bet of under 31.5 wins @BillSimmons! 👀 You guys usually have great content and good stuff… thanks for all you do," Ishbia wrote on X. "But also keep your eye on the Suns, like I told you… we have a different culture and team in PHX these days. We still have a long way to go but we are working hard to get there. Go Suns!"

Simmons didn't hesitate to respond back:

"Congratulations on a very good season so far. I’ve enjoyed watching you guys and think you picked a terrific coach. Fun league pass team. For the record — I picked the Suns to win 50+ games last season and never heard a peep from you when you went 36-46. So I was wrong twice," Simmons responded.

Simmons wasn't close to being the only doubter around this team, though his large platform affords him the biggest opportunity to be right and wrong on his various takes.

Phoenix is 32-22 with the West's seventh seed currently in possession. The Suns are top-five defensively in points allowed at 111.4 points per night while being second in steals at 10.2 per night.

Head coach Jordan Ott has done a tremendous job with a crew that was expected to do very little, if anything, this year.

The Suns have turned themselves into more than just a fun story — they're legitimately a good team and can make a push into the Western Conference Playoffs — which would give Ishbia even more room to gloat.

