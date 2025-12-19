Suns Praise Emerging Key Role Player

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into next portion of the regular season looking for various ways to improve and upgrade the roster, though the organization is only seeing improvement from a key rotation player.

Oso Ighodaro didn't exactly have high expectations after he was made a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Suns used him sparingly in his rookie season, and after Phoenix added numerous centers since his arrival, his outlook didn't project as promising for the 2025-26 season.

Yet under first-year head coach, the athletic big man has found a groove.

Ighodaro averages nearly 18 minutes per night operating behind starter Mark Williams, and though his box score will never stand out, his impact is still being felt.

That was evident in last night's win over the Golden State Warriors, where Ighodaro snagged 13 rebounds and five steals for Phoenix.

“He played a long stretch I think in the second half. A little bit of matchup and a little bit of feel. Quentin Post out there, we would like to switch as much as we can against those guys. Oso (Ighodaro) can play on the perimeter, he obviously helped us on the defensive rebounding," Ott said after the win vs. Golden State.

"He is a possession gainer, the five steals is massive, we have been on him about taking the ball. Not only switching, but defensively being in front and taking the ball, which he has shown great strength since the middle of November. So, that was tonight, you never know what will happen the next night. It might be Mark (Williams) the next night. Tonight was Oso's night."

Ighodaro's profile fits almost exactly what Ott is looking for out of a big man in his system, as his length, athleticism and ability to run the court has been key in establishing a spot in the Suns' rotation.

“He's been working. He's put the work in, and it's his time to show it," Devin Booker said of the backup center.

"We've been seeing it behind the scenes, and I think he's getting more and more comfortable every game. He gives us the versatility to be able to play five out, play faster, switch a lot of actions. So, I like the dynamic of having Mark (Williams) and him, back and forth.”

The Suns are 15-12 to start the new season, and while Ighodaro isn't quite an x-factor in Phoenix, he's emerging as a prominent piece of Ott's rotation.

