Devin Booker in 'Good Place' as Suns Return Nears

The return of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker appears to be near.

The Suns are closing in on the seven-day window they set for Booker to be out before re-evaluating his sprained right ankle suffered last week.

With a game coming on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, that will present Phoenix's first opportunity to see Booker back in action.

"I think you've seen enough. You've seen his work on the court. He's in a good place. He did some more work today. The swelling, soreness. Now it's getting onto the court to play. That guy is relentless in trying to get back. So he'll get back when he's ready and we'll be ready for him."

Jordan Ott on Devin Booker (right ankle sprain): availability for Suns game Sunday vs. Clippers: "He's in a good place. He did some more work today. The swelling, soreness. Now it's getting onto the court to play. That guy is relentless in trying to get back. He'll get back when… pic.twitter.com/KH2m8hzHDA — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 31, 2026

Booker's been an obviously immense piece to Phoenix's puzzle this season, though the Suns have stepped up in his absence — most notably emerging with impressive wins over the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back fashion this week.

READ: What We Learned in Suns' Statement Win vs Cavaliers

The Suns are 30-19 approaching Sunday's tilt against the Clippers. They have the league's second-best record since Christmas and have shattered preseason expectations.

That's been with figures such as Booker and Jalen Green coming in and out of the lineup alongside other players, which stands as a testament to the work first-year head coach Jordan Ott has done.

However, if the Suns are going to get where they desire, Booker's going to have to be healthy.

That's a given, though it's notable Phoenix has not only stood their ground during a storm of unfortunate injuries, but have pushed forward in doing so.

READ: Suns Trade Deadline Big Board

“We’re a super deep team, even the guys who aren't playing, our rookies, they're ready to go," Suns center Oso Ighodaro said after the win against Cleveland. "Whoever's name is called, everyone’s been stepping up all year and we're gonna continue to do that.”

Booker is averaging 25.4 points, four rebounds and 6.2 assists per night in the 2025-26 season. He could possibly miss the All-Star Game, which doesn't sit right with his teammates.

"Our real All-Star is Book," Dillon Brooks said recently when asked about his own campaign to get those honors.

"He's been leading us the whole time. He deserves to be in that All-Star talk and being a reserve on that All-Star team."

The first Suns-Clippers injury report releases later today.

Latest Phoenix Suns News