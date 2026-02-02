Suns Star Devin Booker Making Tremendous Progress to Return

The Phoenix Suns' seven-day window for re-evaluation of Devin Booker's right ankle sprain has come and gone, though the waiting continues for the franchise guard.

Booker was ruled out of Sunday's eventual loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, effectively missing the last five games for Phoenix.

Suns coach Jordan Ott, after ruling Booker out ahead of Sunday, says he's making great progress in the return:

"Book is making tremendous progress. Obviously been on the court multiple times. Trending in a good spot," he said.

Booker's next opportunity to play will come on Tuesday when the Suns play the Portland Trail Blazers. Initial injury reports will be revealed later today.

"We know who he is. As soon as he can get out there, he's going to get out there whether the All-Star break is tomorrow or in two weeks. He's going to rehab like crazy. He was in there again this morning. Whenever he's ready, he will be out there," Ott continued (h/t Duane Rankin).

"He just continues to progress. He is skipping steps basically on how fast he can do it. I think this has been his history. He's had other injuries and been able to recover incredibly fast, too."

Booker was just named to his fifth All-Star game yesterday after the coaches voted him as a reserve.

"The coaches get to vote on the reserves, which is a good thing, because we see how coaches prepare for him, especially this season, the amount of bodies that he's seen time and time again," Ott said before Phoenix's game against the Clippers on Booker's nod.

"The impact he has on the court, in the locker room, on our entire city, organization, not enough good things to say when we have a superstar that does all the things that no one sees and does all the stuff on the court. We're glad he's in there, and he deserves to be in there. I'm glad he's recognized by the coaches, which is the group that you want to be. Players and coaches you want to be respected by, he obviously has that."

Phoenix is 30-20 entering this week and hopes to conclude their remaining five-game stretch before the All-Star break arrives. After their road trip to Portland, the Suns have games against Golden State, Philadelphia, Dallas and Oklahoma City.

We'll see if Booker can get healthy and make a return.

