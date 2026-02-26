Preview: Suns Need Bounce Back Game vs Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are sliding, and the Los Angeles Lakers coming to town tonight doesn't exactly provide an easy way to get back in the win column.

The injured Suns are still without Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jordan Goodwin as Thursday's 7:00 PM MST tip at Mortgage Matchup Center rolls around.

"It's just like an energy, it's a feel, it's a rhythm to the game. That's the rhythm when everyone's out there being a threat," Suns head coach Jordan Ott said earlier this week with several key pieces out. Phoenix has lost their last four-of-five games.

"And right now, we cannot find it. But we're going to keep trying. And we just talked about it like it's going to come from us, and this is going to be a huge part of our season. It's us breaking through this little rough patch. We got to do it together, and we got to individually take a look in the mirror and see how we all can be better."

The Lakers themselves have lost their last two games but arrive to Phoenix with a 55.8% chance to win, according to ESPN's basketball index.

In terms of shooting, nobody does it at a higher rate than Los Angeles. The Lakers lead the league in field goal percentage at 49.8% while Luka Doncic is first in scoring (32.5 PPG), third in assists (8.6 APG) and second in three-pointers made (3.6 per night).

The Suns are one of three NBA teams to average 10 or more steals per night while they're also top five in points allowed per game at 111.4 per night.

Phoenix has split their season series 1-1 with the Lakers.

The Suns have scored just 81 and 77 points in their last two games, respectfully. Phoenix's halfcourt offense was already questionable at full strength, though recent injuries have derailed their scoring and even their ability to win the possession game, according to Ott.

"There's not going to be a game without Book, without Dillon, that we cannot win the possession game. We have to win it. We have been like that all season, with those guys and without it, we have to win it," Ott said.

"So our locker room knows that. We have to continue to find ways, not only the glass on both ends, but we do have to find ways to turn teams over. A lot of that's goodie [Jordan Goodwin], so we're gonna have to find ways to manufacture it. That's a big piece of what we do."