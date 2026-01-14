Suns Provide Injury Updates on Devin Booker, Jalen Green

PHOENIX -- Just as it appeared Jalen Green was nearing a return from his hamstring injury, the Phoenix Suns suffered another injury scare in last night's loss to the Miami Heat when Devin Booker rolled his left ankle late in the third quarter.

Booker limped back to the locker room, but then came back to the bench early in the fourth quarter and checked back into the game with 9:11 remaining and finished it out.

"Dude's a warrior, right?" Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Obviously ankle roll, put him back in the fourth because we knew it was going to stiffen up. As soon as he was ready, we could put him in. You could tell after some of his shots when he landed he wasn't feeling great.

"Just his toughness. That's what this team is about. We follow our leader. He's our leader. On the road, he did everything he could to put us in position to try to win the game."

Even though Booker, who ended with 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, closed out the game, it remains to be seen if the injury will linger on.

Jordan Ott Gives Injury Updates on Devin Booker, Jalen Green

The Suns (24-16) face a big test next game when they square off against the Detroit Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the East, Thursday in what will be the second matchup of their six-game road trip.

"It's one of those things that we'll see how it responds to the night, to some type of treatment and see where he is in two days," Ott said of Booker's injury.

This came after Ott provided a more detailed update on Green, who has only played one full game this season and is past his re-evaluation timeline, pregame.

"He's there," Ott said of Green (via Rankin). "He's progressed to playing (in practice), he's obviously playing some players and coaches, so we'll just keep it moving in the right direction, but he's taking steps every day and we'll continue to assess, but moving in the right direction."

Ott added that Green will not be back against the Pistons.

"He is going up and down, so that's just the final stages of this all," Ott said. "Being out for so long, we're going to be as cautious as we can, but knowing that he's itching to be back out there."

Green got in some 5-on-5 action after shootaround in the morning, but the biggest key will be how he responds to it.

"We'll see. It's always the day after," Ott said. "When you haven't played in a minute, there's going to be some general soreness. So now figuring out what is normal and what is particular to the injury, but everything seemed to go well today and we'll assess tomorrow."

"He's there."



Suns coach Jordan Ott on Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) as he got in some up-and-down with teammates and coaches after morning shootaround.



"That's just the final stages of this all."



Green won't play next game Thursday at Detroit. Last played Nov. 8.… pic.twitter.com/kkpZWItLTp — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 13, 2026

The Suns have only played a single quarter together all season when they were completely healthy (Nov. 8 vs. Clippers), and it appears to be just a matter of time before they get there again, although Booker's ankle injury now could complicate things depending on the severity.

Phoenix's official injury report with Booker's status will be released later today around 3:00 p.m. MST.

