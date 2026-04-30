Suns Owner Shuts Down Devin Booker Trade Rumors

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia made his stance clear on the future of Devin Booker today when asked about it in his end-of-season press conference today.

"Devin Booker is not getting traded," Ishbia said. "Devin Booker's our franchise player ... we're gonna win a championship here with Devin Booker, and I'm excited to do it, and I'm excited to be next to him when we do that."

Ishbia left no doubts when discussing what Booker meant to him and the franchise.

"Devin Booker is our franchise player. I love Devin Booker. Devin Booker loves being here. Our coach loves Devin Booker. Our GM loves Devin Booker. Devin Booker is going to be here. Devin Booker is going to lead us to a championship here in Phoenix," Ishbia said. "That's what he's going to do, and we're going to build the right team around him. He's going to get better, just like I'm going to get better, just like everyone is going to get better in our organization.

"At the same time, Devin Booker is who we want here, and he's great for the city, great for the community. I'll ride into a fire with Devin Booker, and I'll do it proudly, and we'll go any time. He's going to have my back, and I'm have his back, and Devin Booker is our guy. So the national media, I've learned you guys actually are in the weeds a little bit more with what we do. The national media just says stuff to say stuff sometimes, and people say stuff. Sometimes I like to respond, and sometimes I don't, because it's just ridiculous."

Suns Owner Mat Ishbia on Devin Booker:



"I'll ride into a fire with Devin Booker and I'll do it proudly…Devin Booker is not getting traded. Devin Booker is our franchise player." ✊



(via @AZSports)



pic.twitter.com/SEp5vOTsoP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 30, 2026

Mat Ishbia Squashes Devin Booker Trade Rumors

Feb 13, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Mat Ishbia arrives on the green carpet prior to an NBA Celebrity All-Star basketball game at Kia Forum. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

As has been the case almost all of Booker's career, there was some talk about him potentially being moved after he did not have the best performance in Phoenix's first-round sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker, who signed a massive two-year extension with the team last summer, is tied to the Suns through the 2029-30 season, but Ishbia is clearly not concerned about his playoff numbers, which dipped down to 21.3 points per game on 46% shooting and 25% 3-point shooting, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in the four games against OKC.

"Devin Booker is our franchise player," Ishbia said. "Devin Booker is everything that we want here in Phoenix as a leader, as the star player in the community, on the court, off the court. I think people don't realize the gravity he brings to a basketball game. Of course, would I like Devin Booker to make a higher percentage of this shot or this shot? You can go through all those details, but the truth is, Devin Booker is a winner, and he cares and does all the little things that maybe the the normal eyes don't see and catch.

"He's a leader on and off the court, but he does all the little things, from rebounding to defense to understanding that other team's plays. And he's also the main focal point of every team we play which get makes it so it's easier for Jalen (Green) or Dillon (Brooks or Collin (Gillespie) or Mark (Williams) or whoever else on the court, right? And so I think that you know, when you're the main focal point and people are attacking you all the time, it's not as easy as it seems."

Ishbia wants Booker, who will be 30 in October, to continue to be the cornerstone of the franchise.

"With that being said, I feel like Devin Booker is a star player, a superstar player, and our franchise player, and we're going to continue to build around him exactly as we have been," Ishbia said. "And the best part about Devin Booker is, I think he's phenomenal, and obviously an All-Star, and he wants more. He wants to be better. He wants to get better in that aspect. And he's going to continue to work on his team.

"So when I talk about player development, of course, we're gonna talk about Khaman (Maluach) and Rasheer (Fleming) and Ryan (Dunn) and Oso (Ighodaro) and and all the young guys. But Devin Booker is gonna get better next summer, this summer and next year. And so he feels great about what he's done, and at same time, he wants more. And I'm 1000% behind Devin Booker always, and so the answer is: No, I don't need more from him, besides what he wants more for himself. And he's going to continue to develop and continue to get better and continue to lead our team as the franchise player."

Booker made his fifth All-Star Game this year and finished the season averaging 26.1 points, 6.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 64 games while leading the Suns to a 45-37 record.

Now, Ishbia has made it clear that he will continue to be the face of the team moving forward as the Suns try to build off this surprising season.