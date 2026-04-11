Suns Resting Several Players for Season Finale vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are taking no chances in tomorrow night's season finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the Suns (44-37) already locked into the seventh seed, Phoenix listed Devin Booker (right ankle injury management), Dillon Brooks (left second metacarpal injury management), Royce O'Neale (left knee injury management) and Grayson Allen (left hamstring soreness) as out.

Jalen Green (right knee soreness), Collin Gillespie (right shoulder contusion), Jordan Goodwin (left ankle sprain), Mark Williams (left foot injury management) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) are questionable.

This comes after Allen hurt his hamstring in what was essentially a meaningless game last night against the Los Angeles Lakers. It is a good sign to see Allen's injury listed only as soreness.

Suns Looking Ahead to Play-In

Tomorrow night's game holds no meaning for either teams, so the Suns will just try to get good reps in for their young players and hopefully not have anymore injuries.

Phoenix is now focused on the opening play-in matchup on Tuesday night at home, which is likely to come against the Portland Trail Blazers after they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 116-97 last night to win the head-to-head tiebreaker and jump L.A. to the No. 8 seed.

If the Blazers win against the 22-59 Sacramento Kings Sunday night or the Clippers lose to the 37-44 Golden State Warriors, Phoenix will play Portland.

"They're big. They play well in the paint, which we struggle against, but we're going to find a way," Suns forward Dillon Brooks said of the Blazers (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "We're going to have to go after mismatches and the different things they present that they're weak at and exploit it ... at any cost, win the game."

The No. 7 seed has never missed the playoffs since the play-in was created, so the Suns are on the right side of history despite their struggles as of late.

If Phoenix wins the 7-8 matchup, it would take on the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs in the first round, while the loser of the opening play-in game will host the winner of the 9-10 matchup and the winner of that would play the No. 1 Thunder.

The Suns haven't won a single playoff game since 2023, so they will be looking to reverse this streak this season, although the Spurs or Thunder would be very tough opponents.

Tomorrow's game against OKC will tip off shortly after 5:30 p.m. MST.