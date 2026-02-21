Suns Reveal Devin Booker Injury Timeline

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will be without Devin Booker for the next week, according to the team.

"Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be out after sustaining a right hip strain during Thursday’s game at San Antonio. He will be re-evaluated in one week."

The Suns also added, "Forward Haywood Highsmith, who was signed by the Suns on Wednesday, will continue his rehabilitation following right knee surgery last offseason. He is making good progress and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks."

The Suns are set to play all of the Orlando Magic (today), Portland Trail Blazers (Sunday), Boston Celtics (Tuesday) and Los Angeles Lakers (Thursday) within the next seven days.

Booker injured his hip during Phoenix's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which drew some frustration from Suns head coach Jordan Ott after the game.

"I just want to see the guys play together. That's it. That's it and I probably didn't handle it right in game when we get the news," Ott said post-game.

"We wanted to use the break, everybody get healthy, but unfortunate. These things happen, especially in the game of basketball. All season has been up and down, guys in and out the lineup. Just keep going."

The Suns also have Grayson Allen ruled questionable for today's 3:00 PM MST tip against the Magic at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Phoenix now will rely on Jalen Green (who scored 26 points on Thursday) and Dillon Brooks — who is averaging 21 points per game, a career high.

Booker has also battled groin and ankle injuries this season. He's averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per night as the Suns appear to be a postseason contender coming down the stretch of the regular season.

Booker's scoring ability and overall handling of the Suns' offense will be missed in the coming games, though the gravity of Booker's presence on the floor will undoubtedly be absent.

Booker's injury isn't the end of the world, though Phoenix desperately needed all of their talented stars together for these final 26 games to help build a bit of continuity ahead of a playoff push.

Entering today, the Suns are seventh in the West with a 32-24 record. They've lost their last four-of-five games.

Phoenix, entering the All-Star break, had the ninth-toughest strength of schedule remaining according to opposing win percentage.

With Booker potentially out for a week at minimum, this will be a massive test for the Suns.