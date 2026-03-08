Suns Reveal First Official Injury Report vs Hornets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have revealed their initial injury report ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

All of Dillon Brooks (hand), Mark Williams (foot) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) continue to be ruled out for Phoenix, which has been the case for the last couple of games.

Brooks sustained a fractured hand and could return before the end of the month depending on how his recovery goes. He was initially set for a 4-6 week recovery timeline after exiting in late February.

Williams was the most recent addition to the sideline due to a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot, according to the team on March 5. He has a 2-3 week reevaluation time.

Goodwin strained his left calf and hasn't played since Feb. 21. He's coming up on the end of his two-week recovery timeline.

Royce O'Neale, who was questionable last game due to right foot soreness, is completely off the team's injury report.

Opening tip at Mortgage Matchup Center is slated for just past 7:00 PM MST.

Suns Need Sunday Win vs Hornets

Mar 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates with Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Suns just matched their win total from last season at 36 victories with 20 games to spare for improvement. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference and hopes they can climb up the standings to completely avoid the play-in tournament.

In order to do so, they'll need a win against a tough Hornets squad that's won their last 16-of-20 games entering Sunday.

Charlotte's a team that loves the three-ball, with two players (Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball) ranking in the top five of threes made per game entering the weekend. As a team, they're first in three-pointers made and third in overall shooting percentage from downtown.

Their offensive rating is fourth in the NBA as of Saturday while their pace of play ranks 25th.

It will be an interesting matchup of styles, as Ott hasn't been shy about getting plenty of threes up on his own squad as Phoenix is fifth as a team in three-pointers made.

On Friday night, they put up 58 attempts from deep.

"As long as they're high quality," Ott said post-game after their win over New Orleans.

"I quickly looked at the shot quality. I think we were lower tonight than we were last night. I would always encourage more rim ideally if we can get there, get to the free throw line from it, but it does feel like we're getting some catch-and-shoots the last three nights. ... As long as they're high quality, we'll take them."