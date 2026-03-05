Key Suns Starter Added to Injury Report vs Bulls

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report ahead of tomorrow night's home matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Starting center Mark Williams (left foot soreness) has been added to the report and is listed as out. Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) and Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) remain out for Phoenix.

Williams, who has played a career-high 56 games so far, has been in a bit of a slump as of late and now will miss tomorrow's game on the front end of back-to-back with no details yet on the specifics of his injury after he played 22 minutes in last night's 114-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Oso Ighodaro, who has been playing well recently, will likely step into Williams' starting spot, and rookie Khaman Maluach could get the opportunity of being Phoenix's true No. 2 center while Williams is out despite severely limited playing time this season.

The Suns (35-26) no longer listed Devin Booker (right hip strain) or Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) on the report after both were available for Kings matchup.

The Bulls (25-37), who have lost 12 of their past 13 games, have a long list of injuries.

Josh Giddey (right ankle sprain) and Matas Buzelis (right ankle sprain) are both questionable, and Jalen Smith (right calf strain) and Patrick Williams (right quadricep sprain) are both doubtful, while Jaden Ivey (left patellofemoral pain syndrome), Anfernee Simons (left ulnar styloid fracture), Zach Collins (right first toe surgery) and Noa Essengue (left shoulder surgery) are all out.

The Suns have yet to play the Bulls this season, but have won an incredible 11-straight games against Chicago dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Suns Begin Crucial 3-Game Homestand vs Bulls

Tomorrow night's matchup against Chicago will mark the start of a critical three-game homestand for Phoenix before a long six-game road trip.

The Suns, who are 20-12 at home on the year, are riding a two-game winning streak going into the contest and looking to continue to build momentum.

"It's everyone: the bench squad, you guys came in with life, your energy, the way you guys move the ball. That carries over," Suns coach Jordan Ott said in the locker room after Phoenix's win over the Kings.

"We're finding this thing. We're finding this thing on the fly. We saw some glimpses, now we've got to continue to build on this thing. It does not stop."

Phoenix still sits as the seventh seed in the West and is two games back from the sixth spot, which would move it out of the play-in, making every game from now on even more important.

“The time is now,” Booker said after the Kings win. “You could say we’d be in better position right now, but the reality of it is, we’re still not in a bad position. We’re right in the mix.

"Every game is going to be valuable and important. We still have time to learn and develop that chemistry that we’re going to need.”

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MST.

