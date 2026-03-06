Suns Reveal Official Injury Report vs Pelicans

Both the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are on the second night of a back-to-back as the two teams collide for a 7:00 PM MST tip at Mortgage Matchup Center.

All of Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin are out for the Suns tonight.

Brooks is projected to be out a total of 4-6 weeks with his fractured hand while Williams is set to be reevaluated in two-to-three weeks with his foot injury. Goodwin suffered a calf injury and has been out of action since Feb. 21 but should be reevaluated soon, as his timeline initially given by the team was one-to-two weeks.

Royce O'Neale is questionable with right foot soreness. He played 18 minutes in last night's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

New Orleans (20-44) defeated the Sacramento Kings 133-123 last night behind 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Zion Williamson. That ended a two-game losing streak though New Orleans enters tonight having won their last five-of-seven games.

The Suns (35-27) dropped arguably their worst performance of the season in their 105-103 loss to the undermanned Bulls on Thursday. They've lost their last three-of-five as Friday night rolls around.

Phoenix has a 60% chance to win according to ESPN's basketball power index.

The Suns, missing Williams, couldn't quite get it done in the paint last night according to head coach Jordan Ott.

"We're trying to get there. I think that's where we'll miss Mark (Williams) a little bit. But we're trying. We're trying to get to the paint. We have to sometimes drive through contact, I think, but at the end of the day, we got there in the fourth quarter wing, we needed it the most, and we're going to keep trying to find ways to get there," he said post-game.

Brooks found himself in the news earlier today when he was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," said the Suns in an official statement.

The Suns simply hope to have better energy tonight after a lackluster outing against Chicago, one that was called out by Ott post-game.

"We're trying to blitz to create some energy. We shouldn't be asking for energy. We want to get to March to play meaningful games. We shouldn't be asking for energy," Ott told reporters.

"That's why we're blitzing. We're blitzing because we can't contain the basketball and we're looking for energy."

We'll see if Phoenix learned from last night in just a few hours, though they'll have to do so shorthanded once again.