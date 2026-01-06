Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Grizzlies

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report for tomorrow night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) will continue to be out for the Suns (21-15), while Jamaree Bouyea will miss his second-straight game in concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the head in Sunday's victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grayson Allen is no longer on the injury report after returning for Monday night's loss to the Houston Rockets following a nine-game absence due to a right knee injury.

Green's return could be coming soon, as he is scheduled to be re-evaluated some time this week.

The Grizzlies (15-20) are playing tonight, so their injury report won't come out until tomorrow.

Memphis has a long list of notable injuries for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ja Morant is doubtful with a right calf contusion, while Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction), Cedric Coward (left ankle sprain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), Brandon Clarke (right calf strain) and John Konchar (left thumb UCL recovery) are all out.

The Suns have only played the Grizzlies one time this season way back on Oct. 29 when they fell to 1-4 to start the year with a 114-113 home loss.

Morant led Memphis with 28 points in this game and hit what ended up being a game-winning floater with seven seconds left, while Devin Booker had a game-high 32 for Phoenix but missed what would have been the game-winning shot at the buzzer.

The two teams have been on pretty different paths since this first meeting, as Phoenix is 20-11 since and Memphis has gone 12-18.

The Grizzlies' biggest strengths this season have been rebounding, as they are fourth in the league averaging 45.8 boards per game, and assists, ranking sixth in the NBA with 29.1 per game.

Rebounding will be a big area of focus for the Suns coming off of Monday's loss to Houston in which they were outrebounded 51-40 and lost the second-chance points 21-5.

Even after the loss to the Rockets, Phoenix has still won six of its past eight games and has the No. 2 defensive rating (109.9) and third-best net rating (7.8) across the NBA in these eight contests.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, enter tonight's game against San Antonio on a four-game losing streak.

Tomorrow's matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m. MST and will be the end of a quick two-game road trip for the Suns.

