Suns Reveal New Starting Lineup vs Lakers

PHOENIX -- With the Phoenix Suns locked into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, they do not have much to play for the remaining two games of the season beginning tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With that said, Devin Booker (right ankle injury management), Jalen Green (right knee soreness), Jordan Goodwin (left ankle sprain) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) are all out for Phoenix (44-36) tonight as they look to rest and recover before the opening play-in matchup on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (51-29), on the other hand, can clinch at least the No. 4 seed in the West, which would give them homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, with a win over the Suns tonight, but will have to do so without Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain), Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain) and Jaxson Hayes (left foot soreness).

If the Denver Nuggets, who are resting their whole starting five, lose tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles can jump to the No. 3 seed with a win tonight.

Suns' New Starting Lineup vs Lakers

With three starters out tonight in Booker, Green and Goodwin, here's the starting five Phoenix will use against the Lakers:

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Dillon Brooks

Ryan Dunn

Mark Williams

This will be the 26th different starting lineup the Suns have used this season.

Suns Looking to Build Momentum Before Play-In

Although the Suns have the luxury of being able to rest players, they need to find a little bit of a rhythm ahead of the play-in after really struggling over the past month.

This mostly includes getting players who recently returned from injury back up to speed, including Brooks, Williams and Allen, and trying to get more consistency from players who have been in a bit of slump as of late, such as Gillespie.

"Feels good. Job's not done yet," Brooks said today at shootaround of Phoenix locking up the seventh seed (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Even with the stakes being a lot different for both teams tonight, the Suns are still favored on the road, as the Lakers will look to get their second-straight win after defeating the Golden State Warriors 119-103 last night.

Phoenix is 3-1 in the season series against Los Angeles heading into tonight, defeating the Lakers 113-110 on Feb. 26 in their last matchup even with Booker and Brooks out due to injury, as the Suns shot 44% from deep.

They will hope they can shoot well again tonight to build some momentum heading into the season finale on Sunday against the Thunder and the play-in on Tuesday against either the Los Angeles Clippers or Portland Trail Blazers.

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 7:30 p.m. MST.