Ja Morant Gets Final Injury Decision for Suns vs Grizzlies Showdown

The Memphis Grizzlies won't have Ja Morant for tonight's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Morant was initially considered questionable with a right calf contusion that caused him to miss the prior two games. In his absence the Grizzlies were able to upset the San Antonio Spurs yesterday before hosting the Suns on what will be the second night of a back-to-back.

Morant also suffered a calf injury previously this season, which saw him miss ten games.

Memphis' injury report featured 11 players entering today:

Jaren Jackson Jr. (illness) was first listed as probable before being downgraded to questionable. Vince Williams Jr. (left patellar tendinitis) and Santi Aldama (right ankle soreness) were are also questionable entering tonight's battle at FedExForum.

Jackson and Aldama are available while Williams is out.

Meanwhile, the likes of Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction), Cedric Coward (left ankle sprain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), Brandon Clarke (right calf strain) and John Konchar (left thumb UCL recovery) were initially ruled out for Memphis.

As for Phoenix, the Suns are down Jalen Green (right hamstring) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion) but recently gained Grayson Allen back from a right knee injury.

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM MST in Memphis.

Oct 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

This will be the second meeting between Phoenix and Memphis after the Grizzlies emerged from the desert with a win back at the start of the season, thanks to a Morant game-winning shot with under ten seconds remaining.

He finished the game with 28 points.

The Suns enter tonight with a 21-15 record having won their last six-of-eight games. Meanwhile, Memphis is 16-20 and stopped a four-game losing skid with their win over San Antonio last night.

Ahead of their last battle in October, Grizzles head coach Tuomas Iisalo offered this on Suns coach Jordan Ott:

“You see a lot of similarities to the Cleveland (Cavaliers) style. You see those multiple ball screens, not just with the typical big screeners, but a lot of small-small actions. (Devin) Booker obviously being the focal point, but you got other guys also who can handle in those combinations that make it really difficult," he said.

"The one thing that has impressed me is their offensive rebounding, they’re one of the strongest offensive rebounding teams. They crash from the wings, (Ryan) Dunn, (Royce) O’Neale, and that's a big physical challenge there, and something that maybe we can turn the other way around and try to score in transition against them. And then defensively, they do a great job of protecting the pain as a whole unit.”