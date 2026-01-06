Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Rockets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are getting a boost to their lineup tonight against the Houston Rockets... just not their starting five.

The Suns, having won their last six-of-seven games entering Monday night's road test, will see Grayson Allen active for the first time in ten matchups after he was cleared to play with a right knee injury behind him.

However, even with his availability, the Suns are opting to keep him on the bench while they roll with their recently typical starting unit which has found success in recent weeks:

Suns' Starters vs Rockets

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Opening tip for tonight is slated for just past 6:00 PM MST.

Having Allen back is massive for Phoenix, as his ability to make good on the spacing provided by Devin Booker, especially at the three-point line, has been crucial. We'll see how he does with the second unit in Houston.

Mark Williams was probable for tonight with knee injury management alongside Allen. He'll play, too, and will start again for the second back-to-back he'll have played in all season.

Many thought Oso Ighodaro might have gotten the nod instead, as the Suns have been cautious in their approach to handling injuries this regular season.

Houston is without all of JD Davidson/Tristen Newton (G League), Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain) and Fred VanVleet (ACL repair) tonight. Steven Adams was questionable with a sprained right ankle but will play.

The Suns are hoping to upset the Rockets in major fashion tonight on what will be the second night of a back-to-back in Houston after shocking the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.

"Another one of those nights where we didn't have to say much, just brought it in. Obviously, the back-to-back coming, games that end up like that, there is so much emotion at the end of the game as you are walking off the court, just try to piece together play-by-play exactly what happened. So, a lot of joy in that locker room. Just a great overall team win," said Jordan Ott after the win.

The sledding gets no easier tonight with a tough Rockets team playing host, who have won both prior matchups against the Suns.

Phoenix is 21-14 on the season and have the West's seventh seed in their possession. Meanwhile, the Rockets are fifth at 21-11. They're 5-5 in their last ten games while the Suns are 7-3.

