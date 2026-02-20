Injuries Again Force Suns Starting Lineup Change

Just when the Phoenix Suns thought they were getting healthy.

Phoenix suddenly ruled guard/forward Grayson Allen out ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs due to a sprained ankle. Allen was not on the team's initial injury report but was added earlier this afternoon before being ruled inactive.

With Devin Booker and Jalen Green back in the mix, the Suns had hoped they'd have their full arsenal of weapons (minus Dillon Brooks due to suspension) — now, that hope is delayed against the San Antonio Spurs.

Here's who Jordan Ott is relying on tonight in his starting five:

Suns' Starting Lineup vs Spurs

Suns head coach Jordan Ott talks with guard Grayson Allen (8) during a game against the Warriors at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Feb. 5, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Jalen Green

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

The Suns, undermanned, will have their hands full with Victor Wembanyama.

"He's a tough cover. We're going to have to show different ways to guard him. Try to make it as difficult as possible. Without Dillon (Brooks), it'll be a different matchup. Royce (O'Neale) had time on him, (Jordan Goodwin) had time on him, but he's obviously gotten better," Ott said pre-game (h/t Duane Rankin).

The Suns enter their remaining 27 games hoping to emerge out of play-in territory, currently possessing the West's seventh seed.

The good news? They're only two games back from the four-seeded Houston Rockets.

However, Phoenix has the ninth-toughest schedule remaining in the league based off win percentage.

The Suns are just hoping to continue their competitive ways while allowing the chips to fall where they may.

"To see our competitive level and the joy that our players play the game with, that's rewarding," Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory said. "Because I know that those are the framework for what can build successful teams and teams that challenge for championships, and teams that continue to improve.

"That daily grind is fun to be a part of, not always easy. And like I said, in this league, there are going to be some nights that are deemed a failure in terms of wins and losses, but keeping our eye on where we want to get to and how we want to get to has been very rewarding."

The 38-16 Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the West and have won their last eight-of-ten games.

Can Phoenix catch San Antonio slipping out of the All-Star break? There's hope even an under-manned Ott team can push the Spurs to their limits.