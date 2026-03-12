Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Pacers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a prime opportunity to extend their win streak to four games tonight against the Indiana Pacers, who have a league-worst 15-50 record.

This matchup will be the second of Phoenix's six-game road trip, while Indiana, who has lost 10 games in a row, is returning home for the first time after a four-game road trip of its own.

Phoenix (38-27) dominated the teams' other matchup this season way back on Nov. 13, winning 133-98 behind 33 points from Devin Booker in game where Oso Ighodaro had an incredible plus-52 plus/minus.

Suns' Starters vs Pacers

The Suns will roll with the same starting five they have used the past four games with Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) remaing sidelined:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Royce O'Neale

Oso Ighodaro

This starting group has played really well during the win streak in large part due to Green starting off games hot, which opens up a lot of opportunities for everyone else.

Suns Look to Continue Momentum vs Pacers

Other than a very disappointing loss to a short-handed Chicago Bulls team, the Suns have done a great job of taking advantage of an easier part of their schedule, winning five of their past six games even with their injuries.

Tonight, Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) will also be out along with Brooks and Williams.

The Pacers will be without multiple key players, even with Ivica Zubac making his team debut tonight after being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers last month.

Pascal Siakam (right knee sprain), T.J. McConnell (right hamstring soreness), Aaron Nesmith (right ankle injury management), Obi Toppin (right foot injury management) and Quenton Jackson (right calf soreness) are all out for Indiana alongside Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).

Phoenix cannot take Indiana lightly still, especially as it gears up for a very tough end to its road trip following tonight.

The Suns will take on the Toronto Raptors (36-28) on the second leg of a back-to-back tomorrow night, then will face off against the Boston Celtics (43-22) and Minnesota Timberwolves (40-25) in another back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, and finally they close the trip with the San Antonio Spurs (48-17) next Thursday.

The Suns are 1.5 games back of moving out of the seventh seed in the West and into a playoff spot with 17 games left, so they need every win they can get.

Tonight's matchup will tip off shortly after 4:00 p.m. MST.