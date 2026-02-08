Suns’ Starting Lineup Gets Massive Upgrade Before 76ers Game

The Phoenix Suns welcome back their two biggest names against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Ahead of tonight's 7:00 PM MST tip at Mortgage Matchup Center, Suns coach Jordan Ott confirmed both Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) and Jalen Green (right hamstring/hip contusion) would be active tonight.

"Everything looks good to go. Both available. They obviously have to go through the pregame [warm-up], but everything's trending that way," said Ott.

The Suns have been without their top players for a few games now. While Grayson Allen is still out due to his knee, Phoenix undoubtedly gets a boost tonight:

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs 76ers

Jan 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Green will be coming off the bench for Phoenix.

"It's an ankle. It's just the swelling went down, the mobility went up. He just cleared everything in his mind to go out and play. And Jalen, it was just a soreness piece after the hard fall. Now that the soreness is gone, he feels everything's ready to go. Our group is excited to have those guys back," Ott continued on the Booker/Green return.

"... We feel their spirit not only on the bench when they're in street clothes, but when they are out there in a Suns uniform. We just feel it. So just to be out there. They want to be out there. They feel what this team is doing and how fun it is to play together. That's the exciting part. They're working to get back at an incredible rate.

"I've talked about it multiple times about Book, how fast he recovers, and Jalen's urgency to get out there as soon as he feels right. He's going to try to push everything he can to get out there. So that's the exciting part, they want to be out there with their teammates."

The Suns are hoping to rebound off a blown 14-point lead against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Phoenix is 31-21 with the West's seventh seed in hand.

The presence of Green and Booker will certainly help.

As for the Sixers, they're also hoping to rebound from a loss after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Philadelphia is 29-22 entering tonight with the sixth seed in the East.

Phoenix previously defeated Philadelphia back on Jan. 20.

