Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Grizzlies

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a prime opportunity to get their second-straight win when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

Memphis (25-49) will be without 11 players against the Suns (41-33), who just ruled out Grayson Allen (left knee injury management) a short time ago and are still without Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain).

This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this season after they split the first two matchups with Phoenix winning the most recent matchup 117-98 on Jan. 7 in a game the Suns had seven players score in double figures.

Suns' Starters vs Grizzlies

With Brooks and Williams continuing to be out, Phoenix will stick with the same starting lineup it has used the last two games:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Royce O'Neale

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix is 5-5 when using this starting lineup so far this season.

Suns Looking to Build Momentum vs Grizzlies

Tonight's contest against Memphis and tomorrow's matchup against the Orlando Magic could be pivotal stepping stones for the remaining eight games of the season for the Suns.

Phoenix would like to build some momentum heading into the postseason, even though it's unlikely they will be able to get out of the top play-in spot before then, and the Suns could also be getting healthier over the rest of their games.

Brooks, who will be out for the 19th game in a row tonight, and Williams, who will be missing his 14th-straight game, played five-on-five for the second time today, signaling they are very close to a return, which could come as earlier as tomorrow against Orlando.

"They've both taken steps, they're just ready to play. We're ready to have them." Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame of the two starters (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Looking at tonight against Memphis, the Suns need to get a win given the difference in both team's states, and hopefully do so in a manner they can rest starters in the fourth quarter ahead of tomorrow's matchup.

"We want to handle our business early. It's no disrespect to them. Obviously they're undermanned. We're on two different routes right now. We've got to take care of business with a game tomorrow," Booker said at shootaround earlier today (via Rankin).

Grizzlies players available Monday:



Walter Clayton Jr.

Jahmai Mashack

Cedric Coward

Taylor Hendricks

GG Jackson

Cam Spencer

DeJon Jarreau

Tyler Burton

Adama Bal — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 30, 2026

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 5:00 p.m. MST.