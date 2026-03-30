Suns Make Final Grayson Allen Decision vs Grizzlies

PHOENIX -- After Grayson Allen popped up on the injury report as questionable earlier today, the Phoenix Suns have made the final ruling on his status for tonight's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen won't be suiting up tonight after being listed with left knee injury management, as Phoenix is on the front end of a back-to-back and will be taking on the Orlando Magic tomorrow night.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain) were already ruled out for the Suns once again on last night's injury report.

The Grizzlies listed 13 players on the initial injury report and have yet to reveal the final statuses of five of them.

More on Allen's Injury

Allen has dealt with inflammation in both his left and right knees lately, and he has missed 28 games this year due to various injuries.

He had played in Phoenix's last two games after missing four games in a row with a left knee injury, scoring 21 points in the Suns' loss to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday and 19 in their victory over the Utah Jazz Saturday.

The Suns value his ability to come off the bench and create instant offense by not being afraid to let it fly.

Now, Phoenix (41-33) will have to turn to some other options off the bench as it looks to build momentum with only eight games remaining until the postseason.

The Suns have a great chance tonight to pick up their second-straight win against a severely shorthanded Grizzlies (25-49) team that snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday.

This matchup is a similar situation to when Phoenix was able to beat the Jazz by 25 points on Saturday in a game the Suns tied their season high with 134 points behind 31 from Jalen Green and 26 from Devin Booker.

"Very similar to last game. We want to handle our business early. It's no disrespect to them. Obviously they're undermanned. We're on two different routes right now. We've got to take care of business with a game tomorrow," Booker said at shootaround earlier today (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Tonight's matchup will be the first of a four-game road trip for the Suns, who have a great opportunity to start it on the right note but can't overlook their opponent no matter the situation.

Tip-off is scheduled for shortly after 5:00 p.m. MST.