Phoenix Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Milwaukee Bucks

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are hoping to stop a four-game losing skid against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, and they'll have to do so short-handed.

Phoenix is down all of Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen, Haywood Highsmith, Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks tonight due to injury. While the Bucks are also without Giannis Antetekounmpo, the Suns certainly aren't near a full slate of healthy players.

In order to get back in the win column, Suns head coach Jordan Ott is banking on this starting five:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Bucks

Mar 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) attempts a free throw against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Collin Gillespie

Jordan Goodwin

Oso Ighodaro

Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM AZ time.

With so many injuries, Ott says plenty of young guys can step up.

"It's an opportunity for the guys that've been working, it was similar on the end of that road trip, same thing. We trust in their development. We see them work every day. Teammates see them work every day. So great opportunity for those guys and coming off the road trip, it's good to be home," Ott said. Names such as Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach have gotten more run due to injuries as of late.

"It's good to be home, playing, again, meaningful games here in March. I do think we're playing better. So I think there's a lot of positives we can take from that road trip. And these guys have some confidence, even the guys that got some minutes there to tail end of the road trip. They were in those big games, playing in big moments into the fourth quarter. So excited for all that to come together tonight and to be home."

The Suns lost their prior four games all by eight points or less.

"You don't want to lose four games straight. I think if you go into that road trip knowing it's a tough road trip in March, it's a six-game trip," Ott said.

"The back-to-back from Boston to Minnesota is as bad as you're going to get in the league, regardless of the quality of opponents, Boston was playing well. Minnesota was desperate, and then to play great with them. So I'm not going to say that we're that far off. We looked at the schedule in September and saw that four game stretch.

"I think you would say it was a tough stretch. I think it's we'll take it as a positive that we were there in the fourth quarter in multiple games, and we got to find a way to close it out. I think it's on both sides of it. It's offensively and defensively in the fourth quarter. We got to be better. But there's a tremendous growth on that road trip, even though it was 2-4 and I think where we're heading is exciting — these last 12 games playing some of the best basketball we have all year, but there's no doubt that fourth quarter got to be better."