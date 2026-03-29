PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are back in action tonight against the Utah Jazz for a 7:00 PM AZ time tip at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns, getting some key players back off their injury report, are still down a couple of typical starters in their lineup as Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams are working their way back from their respective injuries.

Phoenix has won just one of their last seven games approaching tonight and hope to capture some momentum before embarking on a four-game road trip next week.

Head coach Jordan Ott is banking on the following lineup to get the job done against Utah:

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Jazz

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Denver Nuggets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Oso Ighodaro

The Suns have split their season series 1-1 with Utah so far with both matchups coming within their first six games of the regular season.

Both teams have changed since then, as Utah's lineup has taken a massive hit due to injuries. As a result, the Jazz (21-53) are winners of their last three of 19 games entering Saturday night. They're just two wins above the Sacramento Kings for the bottom of the West.

The Suns (40-33) appear to be doomed for the seventh seed in the conference with nine games left in the year. They're all but set to participate in the NBA's play-in tournament.

Phoenix is heavily favored to emerge out of tonight with a win, though star guard Devin Booker says he nor the Suns are overlooking a Jazz squad that will be battling rest issues after playing in Denver last night.

"You watched the game they played against Denver last night (lost 135-129). I think they got it up to like 12 or 13 against Denver and played them close all the way through. Those guys are taking advantage of their opportunity," Booker said of the Jazz (h/t Duane Rankin).

The Jazz are second in team assists while third in offensive pace. Utah likes to move the ball and push the tempo, which should be a challenge for the Suns tonight as Ott's crew typically slows things down.

Phoenix is hoping to get Williams and Brooks back into the mix on their four-game road trip next week. Ott told reporters pre-game both participated in five-on-five action, providing a springboard for their potential returns to action sooner as opposed to later.