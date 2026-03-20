Suns Star Devin Booker Gives 2-Word Response to Ankle Injury

Lost in the chaos of the Phoenix Suns' Thursday night loss to the San Antonio Spurs, where Victor Wembanyama put home a game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining, was Devin Booker's ankle injury.

Booker hurt his right ankle on the final play of the game, getting tangled up with a Spurs defender and landing in obvious discomfort after the final halfcourt shot came up short.

Phoenix coach Jordan Ott didn't offer much to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin post-game on Booker's injury, yet Booker did meet with reporters after action and gave a two-word response when asked about his ankle:

"It's alright."

Booker also added he was tripped off of De'Aaron Fox's foot when shooting, which should have been a foul but admitted it was a "tough angle" for the officials to see.

"It's alright."



Devin Booker on right ankle after Suns 101-100 loss to Spurs.



On his final shot: "It's a trip. De'Aaron (Fox's) foot was there. I stepped on his foot. Probably a tough angle for the refs to see."



On loss: "It's like the last three or four, whatever it is.… pic.twitter.com/GBZ52m53nF — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 20, 2026

The Suns are off today after concluding their six-game road trip, one that saw them collapse and ultimately lose four straight.

Phoenix returns home for a Saturday night duel against the Milwaukee Bucks, so we should see an official update on Booker's availability no later than Friday evening.

The injury bug has bit the Suns consistently throughout the season, and if Booker is set to miss any sort of time, Phoenix's chances of escaping the play-in tournament might just be folding in real time.

"How could we not be proud of that group," Ott said post-game (h/t Rankin). "Six-game road trip. Tough games every single night. Bodies down. Young guys getting playing time there at the end of the game. We're going to be better for it. Super proud. How competitive. It's led by (Devin Booker). Every single night he goes out there, spills it. We follow him. We had a bunch of guys step up."

Booker has missed time due to hip, groin and ankle injuries this season. He's played 54 of Phoenix's 70 games. The Suns' current four-game losing streak is tied for their longest of the season.

"It's like the last three or four, whatever it is. We've shown fight. We've been right there to the end. Just felt short," Booker said after the loss in San Antonio. The Suns are three games back from the West's sixth seed while five games ahead of the eighth seed with 12 games remaining.

Phoenix feels likely to stay in the seventh spot barring a swing in form on either direction.

Booker is averaging 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.