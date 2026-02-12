Suns Star Dillon Brooks Officially Suspended

The NBA has officially suspended Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks after he accrued his 16th technical foul of the regular season.

From the league:

"Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2025-26 season, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

"Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.

"Brooks received his most recent technical foul with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter of the Suns' 136-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 11 at Mortgage Matchup Cetner. Brooks will serve his suspension Feb. 19 when the Suns visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center."

Full release:

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/HiPhilpH9Y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 12, 2026

The Suns move into the All-Star break with a 32-23 record and three losses in their last four games. They'll have over a week off until they return to action next week against San Antonio.

Brooks has been a major component to Phoenix's surprising start this season, though he'll have to carefully walk the line between enforcer and agitator now with the Suns gearing up for a crucial postseason race down the stretch.

"We know what happens at 16. We've known this for a while. I didn't see the interaction. I mean, I saw the interaction, I didn't hear, it was across the court. So, yeah, we'll see what happens," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters after last night.

"He said I'm playing victim all the time. When I don't play the victim, I'm a bad guy. Choose one," Brooks offered himself after the game (h/t Duane Rankin).

"He said I'm playing victim all the time. When I don't play the victim, I'm a bad guy. Choose one."



Dillon Brooks on a conversation with lead official James Williams during Suns loss to OKC.



Now has 16 technical fouls. If it stands, he'll receive 1-game suspension. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XL1A9QRal0 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 12, 2026

"Yeah, I probably could," Brooks said when asked if he could play his game without talking to officials.

Brooks hasn't been shy about his criticism towards officials, even drawing a fine earlier in the year for comments made towards NBA referees. He's paid $50,000 in fines thus far for the 2025-26 regular season.

Brooks, with Jalen Green and Devin Booker in and out of the lineup due to injuries, has kept Phoenix afloat with 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per night.

