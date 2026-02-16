Suns Still Considered Bubble Team After All-Star Break

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker showed out at All-Star weekend, though the real NBA season begins now.

The Suns, 32-23, hope to get fully healthy after the break and make a true run up the Western Conference standings with 27 games left on the schedule. Thanks to various injuries to Jalen Green, Grayson Allen and Booker, the Suns haven't been able to see their fully healthy lineup come to fruition besides various spurts.

Phoenix fell in The Athletic's third tier (bubble team) and 12th overall spot ahead of their rankings after the All-Star break, who highlighted Booker's performance over the weekend.

Why Suns Rank as Bubble Team After All-Star Break

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars guard Devin Booker (1) of the Phoenix Suns brings the ball up court in game one against Team World during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Devin Booker was the only member of the winning Stars team born in the 1990s, and this was his last All-Star Game of his 20s," wrote Law Murray.

"He wound up playing a role that is close to how he was playing for the Suns in November, finishing with eight assists in 28 minutes. Booker had one of the more agonizing second-place finishes in 3-point contest history, as he dried up on his final rack with a win in sight."

Now, Booker makes the short flight home to Phoenix to gear up for a crucial season-ending season stretch. The Suns are seventh in the West but are just two games out from the four-seed.

It's a tight, and wild, West.

Phoenix is still considered to be a bubble team for a few reasons, mostly because those around the league simply don't know what to expect out of this group. The Suns themselves are still trying to figure that out, too.

However, they're excited for the opportunity ahead — even after entering the weekend on a sour note after being drubbed by Oklahoma City.

"This is exciting. Like what we're playing for the next 27 games, that's exciting. You don't want the result [of tonight] but if that doesn't motivate you — and I know it will — so that part, we're going to take this as a positive," said head coach Jordan Ott.

"The break is good for whatever happened, happened. And now we're going to be in some of these games where we're going to grow. Every night is going to feel like one of those playoff games when you start fighting for it, so that continues our growth. That's what's exciting. So again, we'd like to get our our guys, our group, healthy. I think the break helps with that.

"We're right there, and these guys have put themselves in a position that makes these next handful of games meaningful, and that's exciting."

