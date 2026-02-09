Struggling Suns Drop Across NBA Power Rankings

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have lost their last three-of-four games with a tough back-to-back arriving this week.

The Suns will see the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday and Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday before departing for the All-Star break, where their own Devin Booker will take part in three-point contest festivities.

Phoenix, maybe unsurprisingly, has dropped across two notable NBA power rankings to begin the week:

NBA.com: No. 8 (down two spots from last week)

Feb 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after a foul call against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center.

John Schuhmann: "The Suns got Devin Booker back from a seven-game absence on Saturday, when Jalen Green also returned and played his sixth game of the season. But they fell to the Sixers, have lost three of their last four games and remain outside the top six in the Western Conference."

Our take: Injuries have hit the Suns hard recently, and one absence Schuhmann didn't highlight was Grayson Allen, who seems to be out through the All-Star break. Typically Jordan Ott has done a good job adjusting to injuries, though the amount of scoring power that's been in and out of the lineup has made things tough for Phoenix.

The Athletic: No. 14 (down five spots from last week)

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Law Murray on Amir Coffey being the Suns' roster reset: "Phoenix probably views its big trade acquisition as Jalen Green. After all, Green has played a total of 86 minutes this season, and only 47 of those minutes have come alongside Devin Booker (mind you, Phoenix has outscored foes 139-99 in those 47 minutes). In the meantime, Coffey is here, and Cole Anthony is sort of here, with Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis (since waived) getting traded by the Suns. Coffey made 101 3s and shot 40.9 percent last year as a Clipper, but he’s only made 7 of 25 (28 percent) of his 3s this season. Perhaps Anthony is trying to make sure there are no problems in Phoenix after Greg Anthony’s 1993 suspension…"

Our take: That's exactly how the Suns viewed this trade deadline, opting to dip below the luxury tax and viewing the often-injured Green as their acquisition due to his lengthy absence to start the season. There's hope Phoenix can permanently add his scoring prowess next to Booker in the backcourt, but the Suns truly do covet their roster at this point in time.

Coffey may not crack the rotation much, but he's shown to hit the three-ball — which has been an area of importance moving into the future under Ott.

