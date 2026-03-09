Suns vs Bucks Injury Report: 2 Key Players Upgraded to Questionable

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will continue to be down a couple starters as they begin a six-game road trip tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks, but could be getting back two key bench players.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) remain listed as out for Phoenix (37-27) on the initial injury report, but Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) has been upgraded to questionable against the Bucks.

Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) is also questionable after being a late scratch for Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

"Just the way he woke up. Then tried to test it out. He made it through shootaround. Coming back tonight, just wasn't able to quite get it going," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Allen postgame.

Goodwin now appears close to returning after missing the past seven games with it being right around his scheduled two-week re-evaluation date since suffering his injury.

Ott said before the Hornets win that Goodwin took a big step Sunday by playing 5-on-5 earlier in the day.

"He seems to be heading in a good direction. He's playing. He's on the court. He's moving around," Ott said. "Everything points to him getting back out there. Just one of those soft tissue injuries that we got to still assess. He goes, got to assess, see where it's at early in this road trip."

Jalen Green is not on the injury report after grabbing at his left elbow during the win over the Hornets.

"I was playing on defense and he like wrapped my arm and pulled it. Somebody already did it to my elbow, but it just re-aggravated it, but it's fine," Green said postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

The Bucks (27-36), who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf injury management) and Kyle Kuzma (thoracic spine contusion) in their 130-91 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic Sunday, did not include either player on their injury report.

Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee synovitis) is out, while Taurean Prince (neck surgery) is questionable for the Bucks.

Milwaukee, who is 16-17 on the year when Antetokounmpo plays, has lost five of its last six games heading into tomorrow night as it will be closing out a five-game homestand against Phoenix.

The Suns, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games as they look to start off the road trip strong and carry over the physicality they showed in their big victory over the Hornets, which gave them more wins than they had all of last season with 18 games still remaining.

Phoenix has yet to play Milwaukee this season after splitting the two-game season series last year.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 5:00 p.m. MST.