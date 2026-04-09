Suns Suffer Setback Just Before Mavericks Matchup

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will not have Grayson Allen available for tonight's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Allen was initially ruled questionable with a right quad contusion ahead of action.

"Just got hit last night," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Allen, deeming him a game-time decision before Allen was ruled out.

Mark Williams (left foot injury management) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) are also out for Phoenix.

Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM AZ time at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tonight is Phoenix's regular season home finale.

More on Grayson Allen's Impact

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen has featured in 50 games this season for Phoenix thanks to various lower body injuries.

With the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back, there was some thought Phoenix may look to sit some of their players tonight — especially with the play-in tournament locked as their destiny after the regular season.

"We've taken those backs-to-backs this part of the season as a way to make sure we get to the finish line," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters after last night's loss against the Houston Rockets (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We do reassess some in the morning and then we'll attack that tomorrow night after we see those guys how they bounce back. That was a physical game. Some of the minutes are pretty high. So we'll have to see what it looks like in the morning."

Allen is averaging 16.7 points, three rebounds and 3.9 assists per night. His 35.1% clip from three-point land is the second-lowest of his career, though Allen has taken his game to new heights elsewhere — most notably as a driver to the rim.

The Suns are simply trying to find some sort of continuity in their rotation ahead of the postseason, which Allen touched on after last night's loss to the Rockets.

"We’ve played some games recently when there has been a lot of switching down the line and a lot of teams have switched one through five. Naturally the ball stops a little bit and they're denying swing passes too. They weren't loading up so sometimes the play is to just go," he said.

"The ball moved around and we got some looks in the first half but those guys all play differently but I think they all play well together so I'm not concerned about it. We are a bit short on time so figuring out that specific defensive attack, we are fine when they don't do that."

There's hope some of that will change against Dallas, though that just got tougher with Allen out.