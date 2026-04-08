Suns Could Be Down 2 Key Players for Home Finale vs Mavericks

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a longer injury report for their regular-season home finale tonight against the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Phoenix (43-36) listed Mark Williams (left foot injury management) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) as out, while Grayson Allen (right quad contusion) is questionable.

Dillon Brooks is not on the injury report, meaning he is set to play in the back-to-back despite just returning from a fractured hand last week.

Williams has played the last three games after missing 15 straight with a foot injury, so he will get some rest tonight, while Highsmith will be out for the 11th game in a row.

Allen is a new addition to the report, but has dealt with various injuries all season long.

Coach Jordan Ott hinted that a few players may be out against Dallas following Phoenix's 119-105 loss to the Houston Rockets last night.

"We've kind of taken those back-to-backs this part of the season as a way to make sure we get to the finish line into the season," Ott said. "We do reassess them in the morning, and then we'll attack that tomorrow night, after we see those guys how they bounce back. That is a physical game. Some of our minutes are pretty high, so we have to see what it looks like in one."

The Suns locked themselves into a play-in seed with last night's loss and are two games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 7 seed in the West, so they really just need one or two wins to fully lock up the seventh seed.

This gives Phoenix the opportunity to rest players over the remaining three games, but at the same time, the Suns need to build momentum leading up to the postseason as they are just 4-9 in their last 13 games and have not fully meshed together since Brooks and Williams returned from injury last week.

Younger players such as Rasheer Fleming, Ryan Dunn and Khaman Maluach could have an increased opportunity for minutes tonight, as they try to work themselves back into the rotation.

The Mavericks (25-54), who are also on the second night of a back-to-back, have a very long injury report.

Cooper Flagg (left wrist sprain) is probable, while P.J. Washington (left elbow sprain), Naji Marshall (left hip contusion), Daniel Gafford (right shoulder impingement), Klay Thompson (rest), Brandon Williams (illness) and Caleb Martin (right plantar fascia strain) are all doubtful. Kyrie Irving (knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (foot surgery) are out for the season.

Dallas has lost four of its last five games and is 0-2 against the Suns this season.

Phoenix won the last meeting between the two teams 120-111 on Feb. 10 despite the Mavericks shooting 44 free throws compared to just nine for the Suns.

Flagg has been on a tear for Dallas as of late, scoring 51, 45 and 25 points in the last three games, so he will be the main focus for the Suns tonight if he's active.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.