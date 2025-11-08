Suns Unexpectedly Add Starter to Injury Report vs Clippers
The Phoenix Suns' latest injury report brought a new name to light ahead of their Saturday night battle against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Starting center Mark Williams is now questionable due to illness. Dillon Brooks is still questionable with his core injury.
For Los Angeles, they'll gain James Harden (personal) back while Kawhi Leonard (ankle) will miss another game.
Suns-Clippers will tip just past 8:30 PM MST tonight. Phoenix won their last matchup on Thursday night.
How Suns Could Adapt Without Williams
If Williams can't go, Suns coach Jordan Ott has shown an affinity for Oso Ighodaro as a starter. Nick Richards and Khaman Maluach are also options at the five spot.
Williams, when he has played this season, averages 12.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Suns have been very careful in terms of management with his injury history prior to landing via trade with the Charlotte Hornets over the draft.
With the Suns hoping to get fully healthy for potentially the first time all season, Williams' downgrade to illness isn't exactly a good sign.
However, it should be noted Grayson Allen was a previous late add to an injury report this season but ultimately ended up playing that night
Suns Hope to Get Healthy Mark Williams for 2025-26
Williams, in his three prior seasons in the NBA, hasn't played more than 44 games in a year.
“The one thing we have to remember about Mark, he’s 23 years old,” general manager Brian Gregory said at Suns Media Day, discussing his health.
“He has a bright future here in Phoenix, so when it comes to moving it forward, we’re going to be strategic, we’re going to be smart, but he’s in a good place right now.
"In terms of what he’s been through, he’s shown glimpses of what he can be, and it’s our job to put him mentally and physically in a position to do that on a consistent basis.”
Thus far, Williams has played in eight games for Phoenix.
Can Suns Again Defeat Clippers?
The Suns are fresh off their 115-102 victory over the Clippers just two nights ago and hope to keep the momentum rolling, especially with guard Jalen Green back in the lineup:
"Feel like our offense has a lot of spacing, and it allows us to get up a lot of threes and allows us to play fast," he said following the game.
"The two things that I love to do. I was watching the film, we broke it down, sitting with the coaches, breaking down film and stuff like that, and everything worked out. So got to keep going."