Suns Use New Starting Lineup vs Hawks

PHOENIX -- Thanks to injuries, the Phoenix Suns have rolled out the following starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks:

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Ryan Dunn

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

This comes as both Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (quad) are out of action for tonight. Green will be evaluated again a few weeks from now while Allen is considered day-to-day.

With Allen out, Booker is now the only Suns player to have started every game for Phoenix this season.

Booker is fresh off a 30-point performance on Thursday, as his 28.5 points per night currently ranks ninth in the NBA. He's also averaging 4.2 rebounds and seven assists.

Brooks, who also chipped in over 30 points against Indiana, has been a massive part of Phoenix's play to begin the regular season.

“It doesn’t matter who’s guarding and who’s on it. We follow our strategy, play physical and slowly it wears and tears on the offenses and it shows," Brooks said after Thursday.

"At least the top-10 defense, we got to work on our rebounding and that’s why they stay in the game. Rebounding, fouling, I watch that and coach it up. So bring that to the next game.”

O'Neale is off to the best three-point shooting start of his career, making shots at a 45.4% clip from downtown in the first 13 games of the year. He's also adding 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Williams was removed off the injury report and is back in the starting lineup as the Suns move with caution on the big man and his health.

Suns-Hawks Should Be Fun

The Suns move into tonight on a five-game winning streak, sharing the same 8-5 record as Atlanta.

“They’re high energy athletes, Multiple guys who can dribble, pass and shoot. Puts you in a lot of different disadvantages on their offensive end," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Atlanta (h/t Duane Rankin).

"Defensively, they’re big. They force turnovers. Coming in playing well.”

Atlanta has been without Trae Young for their last eight games, going 6-2 during that stretch. They've won all three games on their road trip out West thus far.

“Good team, good team, playing fast,” Suns guard Jordan Goodwin said after Saturday’s practice (h/t Duane Rankin).

“Definitely going to be a good matchup for us.”

Tonight's Suns-Hawks matchup will start just past 6:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

