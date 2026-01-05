Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (20-14) welcome the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5) to the Valley for the first time this season looking to avenge a disheartening loss in the teams' previous matchup.

OKC beat Phoenix 138-89 on Dec. 10, which marked the Suns' biggest loss in franchise history and the biggest point differential in a game across the NBA this season.

Since this last meeting, the Suns have gone 6-3, while the Thunder have had their worst stretch of the season so far, going 6-4 in 10 games.

Devin Booker, who is coming off back-to-back 30-point outings, will be available tonight for the Suns after he missed the Dec. 10 meeting due to a groin injury.

The Suns ruled out Grayson Allen with a right knee injury for the ninth-straight game pregame despite him being originally listed as questionable.

Phoenix will be looking to build off a big 129-102 victory over the Sacramento Kings Friday, while the Thunder are riding a three-game win streak and last defeated the Golden State Warriors 131-94 Friday.

Suns' Starting Lineup vs Thunder

Here's who the Suns will start tonight against the Thunder:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Phoenix has gone 6-3 when this group starts, and they have been the Suns' most used starting 5 this season.

How Suns Plan to Go After Thunder

Several teams, just like the Suns in the their last game against OKC, have really struggled when facing the Thunder this season.

Suns coach Jordan Ott outlined pregame what some key areas of focus are tonight against the Oklahoma City.

"Take care of it, that is the first thing, got to get a shot up," Ott said. "They are really good at just taking it from you and then turning that into offense, that is one key. For us, defensively, it is just how you guard the basketball. They do a really good job at just manipulating space, whether it is with a cut, or some type of screening action just to open up space.

"It is just different on how they clear space, then with the amount of shooting they have with the five-out offense, it is how much space can we take off on our help defense. Then get a great contest, hold them to one possession and try to win the possession game. It is for 48 minutes, they do a great job.

"Their initial thrust got us obviously in the last game, it is going to be for 48 minutes. They have no let up, they bring guys off the bench, they run their system, take starters out and bring some of those guys back in with the second unit. It is going to be all 48 minutes.”

Tonight's game tips off at 6:00 p.m. MST and will be the first game of a back-to-back for the Suns, who will travel to Houston to take on the Rockets tomorrow night.

