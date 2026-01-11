Suns-Wizards Injury Report: Trae Young, Jalen Green Update

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns play host to the Washington Wizards for Sunday night action at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Phoenix will again be without Jalen Green as he continues to heal a hamstring strain (more on him below) while Jamaree Bouyea (concussion) is also out.

Jordan Goodwin is still dealing with a jaw sprain but is good to go.

For Washington, new star Trae Young is out with a sprained MCL. He's played just ten games this season. Out alongside Young are all of Cam Whitmore (right shoulder), Jamir Watkings (G League) and Sharife Cooper (G League)

The Suns enter Sunday having won their last eight-of-ten games and are fresh off a big win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. They currently have an 84% chance to win according to ESPN's analytics.

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM MST.

Washington has lost their last three-of-four but are hoping the new presence of Young can turn things around.

Trae Young Excited for Fresh Wizards Start

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young speaks at an introductory press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“I’m just super excited. For me, D.C. is overlooked as far as a big market," Young said at his introductory press conference after being traded from the Atlanta Hawks.

"In the NBA, I feel like this is a big market. I’m coming to an opportunity to be myself, around people who have known me for a long time, who know the type of person that I am, and the type of winner I want to be. It’s a day-by-day process and I know what it takes. It’s not gonna be easy, but I know this is a place I’m excited about and I was excited about when I heard it could be a possibility.”

It's unknown if/when Young will play this season for Washington, though Wizards brass says they're simply focused on getting him healthy.

Jalen Green Injury Update

Green, who has been out for all but one full game since training camp, seems to be doing well according to Suns coach Jordan Ott.

"You're going to feel some general soreness just by getting out there on the court and that's normal. That's not abnormal. That's not specific to the injury. He's got to keep going," Ott said of Green (h/t Duane Rankin).

"He's going to have to fight through some that overall just soreness of back on the court. Now he's getting bodies. The beating and banging with the bodies and know we're right there. Got to get across the finish line."

Green looked electric in the one game we saw him play, finishing with 29 points in 23 minutes played for Phoenix.