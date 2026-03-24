Preview: Can Depleted Suns Carry Over Momentum vs Nuggets?

PHOENIX -- After snapping a five-game losing streak with a blowout 120-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors Sunday, the Phoenix Suns are back in action tonight against a team they are trying to catch in the playoff race.

Although it seems pretty unlikely the Suns move up from the top play-in spot in the West, the Denver Nuggets are one of two teams they have been chasing, as Denver enters tonight's matchup against the Suns four games ahead of Phoenix with a 44-28 record compared to Phoenix 40-32 record.

The Suns' losing streak dropped them down from being close to getting the sixth seed to now being 3.5 games back from it with only 10 remaining, but a win tonight could give them a sliver of hope, as their next two games are very winnable against the Utah Jazz (21-51) Saturday and Memphis Grizzlies (24-47) Monday.

Phoenix is still dealing with several key injuries with Dillon Brooks (hand), Mark Williams (foot), Haywood Highsmith (knee) and Amir Coffey (ankle) all continuing to be out tonight, Royce O'Neale (knee) probable and Grayson Allen (knee) questionable.

What Suns Are Up Against vs Nuggets

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Suns will hope they can carry over the same defensive intensity they showed in Sunday's victory over Toronto against the NBA's No. 1 offense in Denver tonight.

Denver has won five of its past seven games and is starting to turn a corner in terms of health with only Peyton Watson (right hamstring injury management) out against Phoenix.

Nikola Jokic leads a very balanced offensive attack for Denver, who is also first in the NBA in team 3-point percentage (39.2%) and third in fewest turnovers per game (13.0).

Coach Jordan Ott and several players pointed to the Suns' defense being the key as to why they were able to stun the Raptors with a huge victory, and it will be even more paramount tonight.

Jordan Goodwin, who was starting in place of O'Neale after he was out against the Raptors, was a big reason for this, but the Suns would likely move O'Neale back into the starting five if he is active against Denver.

Phoenix's recent bench unit led by Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming has also caused a lot of havoc on the defensive side of the ball, but the Suns will also need to have this in the starting group if O'Neale does return tonight.

Oso Ighodaro, who had three blocks against the Raptors, will be a major key against Jokic defensively.

The Nuggets rank in the bottom 10 as a team on defense, so offensively, Devin Booker and Jalen Green will have to continue to lead the Suns.

Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 8:00 p.m. MST and will be nationally televised NBC and Peacock.