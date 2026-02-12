Suns Have No Worries After Eye-Opening Loss to Thunder

PHOENIX — Sometimes in life you're the hammer, and other times you're the nail.

It was quite easy to tell what role the Phoenix Suns played in last night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, trailing by as much as 37 in their eventual 136-109 defeat.

While the Thunder were down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to injury, Phoenix couldn't sustain losses in Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Grayson Allen for similar reasons.

"They're just the gold standard," Suns coach Jordan Ott said in the aftermath.

"They do it every night. That's what we're looking for. Possession by possession, it doesn't matter who they play, who plays for them, that's what they do. That's why they are who they are. So they have it rolling. Every guy that steps on the floor plays the same way, plays the right way, competes defensively. From jump street we just didn't have it."

The Suns now are able to take a step back and evaluate things entering the All-Star break. Though they've lost their last three-of-four games, Phoenix owns a 32-23 record with the West's seventh seed in hand.

They're bound to get healthier over the next week, too. Booker and Green were likely held out due to cautionary reasons as Phoenix was on the second end of a back-to-back.

"I think this is a time where we can evaluate exactly who we are, how we've been. I think even in this last stretch without Book, I just don't think we've been as good defensively, honestly. And that's where we got to get back to," Ott continued.

"We got to get back to doing what we do defensively. Offensively it's going to change. It's going to change when we're healthy. So evaluating all that kind of just seeing, like, what do we like, what didn't we like, what can we adjust a little bit? I mean, we don't have a ton of practice time, but there is some time here to kind of dive into it, on top of everyone getting the necessary recovery not only physically, just mentally a couple of days. But this group is going to be ready.

"Monday, Tuesday, these guys are going to be back. That's how they're wired. Like I said, we're going to turn this one in a positive, not as a result, but we're going to see these guys again. We know we play them at the end of the season, you got to go through them to where you want to get to. So these types of games are going to be used in a positive manner."

The Suns face Oklahoma City once more on April 12, which will be their final regular season game.

