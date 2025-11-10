Several Stars Ruled Out for Suns vs Pelicans
PHOENIX — Jalen Green is officially out for the Phoenix Suns’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night after re-injuring his right hamstring during Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns did not specify what Green's exact injury is on the injury report, categorizing it as simply a "right hamstring injury."
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported he expects Green to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.
Phoenix a clean injury report outside of Green.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans will notably be without Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain), Jordan Poole (left quad strain) and Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture). Yves Missi is questionable with an illness.
Suns Once Again Without Jalen Green
Green has now hurt his hamstring three separate times, which could signal an ultra-cautious approach to his recovery this time around.
He originally injured himself in training camp, and then re-aggravated it during Phoenix's preseason trip to China, which caused him to miss the Suns' first eight games of the season.
Green made his Suns debut on Thursday, recording 29 points in a huge victory, before suffering his injury again the very next game.
"As soon as you see him go out, you just feel for him," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame Saturday (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "He worked so hard to get back, had such a great night the other night. The highs and lows of the sport in 48 hours."
The Suns have done a good job finding how to play off each other offensively even with a huge drop-off between Devin Booker and whoever is the team's secondary scorer on any given night when Green has been out.
There have still been some bumps in the road during this time, which is to be expected given the talent gaps in some of the Suns' matchups, but they will look to figure out the offense once again without Green, who clearly filled this secondary scorer role in the one complete game he played.
Phoenix is not wavering despite Green's injury.
"It's the next man up, and this is 82 games. It's hard to be healthy - your full unit healthy for 82 games. We'll get tested again but there's no excuses," Ott said.
"This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play. The goal is to find a way to beat the other team by one point."
Outlook of Matchup for Both Teams
Without key players on both sides, the Suns (5-5) will look to extend their winning streak to three games, while the Pelicans (2-7) seek their third win of the year after previously starting off the season 0-6 and now face an uphill battle with injuries.
Williamson has missed New Orleans' last three games, in which they have gone 2-1, while Poole will have now been out for three games in a row after Monday's game. Murray has been out all year after tearing his Achilles last season.
Trey Murphy III stepped up big in their absence with 41 points and nine rebounds in the Pelicans' last matchup, which was a 126-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Saturday.
Phoenix has won four of its last five games and is 4-1 at home on the season, so the Suns could be heavy favorites even without Green tomorrow.
Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. Arizona time.