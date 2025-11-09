Suns Insider Reveals Timeline for Jalen Green Injury
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be without star guard Jalen Green for the foreseeable future after he re-injured his right hamstring in last night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Green, who initially suffered the hamstring injury ahead of the regular season, only made his debut days ago on Thursday before exiting in the first half last night in L.A. and not returning.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, on X, says Green is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks:
"He will get imaging likely tomorrow and I would expect 4-6 weeks out. Interesting but 33% of all hamstring injuries in the NBA get re aggravated - tough injury."
Suns React to Jalen Green Injury
After the game, The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin spoke with different members of the Suns to gauge their reaction.
"Checked in on him. He's in good spirits. It sucks to see him go down again with the hamstring, but we're going to hold it down. Make sure he get right," Royce O'Neale said after the game.
Collin Gillespie added, "JG went down so we needed other guys to step up. Just trying to be aggressive for my shot when it's there."
Dillon Brooks, who arrived to Phoenix alongside Green in the Kevin Durant trade to Houston, offered: "It's tough. Injuries suck."
"It's tough. I've definitely been through it. We're going to rally around him," Devin Booker added.
Suns coach Jordan Ott, in his post-game press conference, said the team will not be looking for excuses with Green out:
"This team will have no excuses."
Jalen Green Brought Explosive Energy to Floor
In his only full game of action, we saw precisely what Green could do in Phoenix as a scorer, dropping 29 points in 23 minutes.
The Green-Booker backcourt pairing was awesome to watch in the small sample size we've gotten.
"He takes a lot of pressure off anybody," Booker said after Thursday's win.
"Just a high-level talent. With an opportunity and space, he can pretty much do everything. We saw a glimpse of it tonight, 29 points in 23 points. Super incredible and super efficient."
Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the Suns navigate the next part of the schedule without Green. Phoenix has a 5-5 record.
The Suns are expected to make an official announcement on Green soon.