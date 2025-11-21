Suns Should Stay Away From Trade For East Star Point Guard

LaMelo Ball has every right to be frustrated with the Charlotte Hornets. And the franchise can be upset with what they've gotten from the star point guard.

Ball was drafted near the top of his class to the long-struggling club, and quickly proved he could be a star in this league -- which he has done. He hasn't, however, helped the franchise to become a winning team.

While Ball has denied the recent reports about wanting a trade out of Charlotte, that could be a press play. Even if it wasn't, and he means it -- the two sides could be headed for a divorce in the coming year for the Hornets to start a new chapter without the tall point guard.

And the Phoenix Suns should stay away from the situation at all costs.

Suns should stay away from Ball trade rumors

Given their current status with a nothing-to-lose mantra, the Suns will be in the conversation to buy in at a low stock for star players who need a change of scenery. Sometimes, like in Jonathan Kuminga's case, it could have been what he needed to make a big career move.

That's not quite the case for Ball, however.

At 6-foot-7, Ball has great size for his position. He's a known shooter -- albeit at a high volume -- with a strong playmaking ability. He's not what the Suns need, though.

While Devin Booker is in his prime years, Phoenix making a move for a big-time player doesn't make sense. They need to maximize his talent with a team around him, not put another star alongside him to take the ball out of his hands more. It wouldn't be beneficial for Booker or Ball at this point.

Ball is an exciting player who has been in the spotlight for the majority of his life. He's going to remain a fun player regardless of what team he is on. With the current situation the Suns are in, they need to stay away from the trade rumors.

The on-court fit doesn't work. And the Suns already have a high-volume scorer in Jalen Green at the guard position alongside Booker, and the experiment hasn't even had enough time to pan out.

Scoring 21.6 points per game, Ball is at his lowest average since the 2021-22 NBA season. He needs a change of scenery and might prefer to play for a team with a chance at winning with more volume than the Hornets, but he doesn't exactly fit in The Valley.

Phoenix should continue to build depth around Booker, allow a second star to come naturally (or through a move that doesn't put massive implications on the team's future). Maybe Green will emerge as a legitimate star. Maybe the team will find a second star in the draft down the line or in another, less shiny trade. For now, they should stay away from trading for Ball, though.

The Suns could benefit from smaller trades, however. If they continue to overperform, making smaller moves to bring in quality depth and talent absolutely wouldn't hurt the franchise.