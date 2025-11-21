NBA Scout Says Jordan Ott Has Devin Booker, Suns ‘Playing the Right Way’

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' start to the 2025-26 season has impressed nearly everyone in the basketball world.

The job done thus far by first-year head coach Jordan Ott has been remarkable to say the least given the massively low expectations that surrounded the organization.

Through 15 games, the Suns are 9-6 and have held a lead of at least 18 points in their last nine of ten outings.

The Phoenix Suns have had a lead of 18+ points in 9 of their last 10 games pic.twitter.com/zIXX6I6p2u — John Voita, III (@DarthVoita) November 20, 2025

Though their upcoming stretch of tough opponents will ultimately dictate how they're viewed, one NBA scout couldn't be more impressed.

"They've been way better than I thought," a West scout told ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "They've got enough pieces around Devin where they'll win the games they should win. [Ott] has them playing the right way and competing."

Competing was the ultimate goal for the Suns entering this season, though they've passed said expectations and are now a reasonable team to make the play-in tournament when all is said and done.

Phoenix is top five in the league in key stats such as three-pointers made and steals per night thanks to Ott's overhaul.

The sledding hasn't been easy - nor will it ease up any time soon - though given the circumstances, the Suns are outperforming projections.

And it's been fun to watch.

"That's the biggest difference between this year and last year. We have an identity. We know what we're doing," Suns center Oso Ighodaro told reporters this week (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We might change something scheme-wise from game to game, but we are sticking to our identity for the most part. That's super beneficial having that security knowing who we are and what we can lean back on."

Booker, particularly, is handling full-time point guard duties well to begin 2025-26 while also still maintaining his prowess as a scorer.

How much exactly is altered once Jalen Green is fully healthy remains to be seen, though the Suns' backcourt undoubtedly is humming with Booker running the show.

"We need to help him, and that's my job as a coach, to help him in multiple areas, help him find solutions so he knows that he has us behind him," Ott said earlier this summer. "Make or miss. End of game. Game on the line. Make or miss, we're buying him."

So far, Ott has more than delivered on his promise - and we'll see how much higher the Suns can climb.

