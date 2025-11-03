‘The Valley’ Returns: Suns Bring Back Beloved Fan-Favorite Uniforms
PHOENIX -- The return of the coveted "Valley" uniforms for the Phoenix Suns is finally here.
After high demand for the iconic looks from the fan base, the organization obliged with a post on X:
These will always have a special place in Suns' fans hearts, as the uniforms will forever be tied to the team's run to the 2021 NBA Finals.
According to the Suns' social media post, the jerseys will be available in the team shop on November 11.
More from the Suns in an official statement:
"The City Edition jersey features the return of the iconic The Valley wordmark, a reference to the Phoenix metropolitan area proudly known as the Valley of the Sun. The colorful gradient across the chest is a modernized take on Arizona’s signature sunsets, designed in the silhouette of one of the Valley’s most recognizable landmarks, Camelback Mountain. The colorful gradient is also featured in a stripe on each side of the shorts.
"The Suns will debut the City Edition uniform on Nov. 13 versus the Indiana Pacers for Valley Creators Night supported by PayPal. As part of the theme night, local artists, designers, and creators will be recognized for the work they do throughout the Valley. The Suns will wear the uniform at 11 home games this season. The team will also debut a matching City Edition court with The Valley wordmark at center court and the sunset gradient on the sidelines.
"PayPal is displayed on the left shoulder of the City Edition jersey. Entering its eighth season as the Suns official jersey partner and preferred payments partner, PayPal will also be featured on all 2025-26 Suns uniforms.
"Fans can purchase the 2025-26 City Edition uniform beginning Nov. 11 at the Team Shop at Mortgage Matchup Center or online at shop.suns.com. Proceeds of the City Edition jerseys purchased with PayPal will be donated to Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation. Fans will receive $15 off when they purchase with PayPal online. A premium City Edition themed five-piece apparel collection by The Wild Collective is also available for purchase.
"As part of the City Edition program, the Suns will host Valley Meetups, a series of community events designed to celebrate and connect with fans at every corner of the Valley, beginning Nov. 14 at Cesar Chavez Park. Each meetup will include basketball-inspired activities and family-friendly fun that features local businesses, non-profits, artists, and entertainers."