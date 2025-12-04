Zion Williamson Isn't Close to Being Ideal Suns Trade Target

PHOENIX -- Sometimes an idea is better off staying that way rather than coming to fruition.

Naturally, as the NBA 2025-26 regular season progresses, trade talks and candidates will emerge for each squad - the Phoenix Suns included.

We've already heard some trade rumblings (like the Suns making this big man available ) though when it comes to dream candidates, one big name was floated for Phoenix: Zion Williamson.

Bleacher Report included the New Orleans Pelicans forward at the top of Phoenix's top trade target list - but does it make sense?

Zion Williamson to Suns?

"Getting a bigger forward with more offensive juice to squeeze would go a long way for the surprisingly plucky Phoenix Suns. Someone like John Collins verges on ideal, but at this point, if you're giving up one or more of Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks and Royce O'Neale, you need to aim higher," wrote Dan Favale.

"Enter Zion Williamson.

"Mortgaging the farm for his services is a no-no. Fortunately, the Suns don't have much left to mortgage. Zion is the star-sized gamble you make if the New Orleans Pelicans are looking for matching money—like, the injured Jalen Green plus stuff—and not much else.

"The Suns are uncomfortably reliant on Dillon Brooks teeing up shots right now. Zion takes care of that."

Williamson is incredibly talented -- there's no doubting that. On his best days. Zion is equally dominant as he is entertaining.

However, the Suns should stay away from Williamson.

Why Zion Doesn't Fit in Phoenix

The best ability is availability, and Williamson has proved to be unreliable in that department.

He's played 70 games in just one of his six years in the NBA.

He's an incredibly gifted scorer, though the Suns are confident in their scoring ecosystem outside of Devin Booker.

Williamson also isn't a fit for head coach Jordan Ott's high three-point shooting squad, as his career 0.5 threes attempted per night on 31.7% shooting would bring an imbalance to the math advantage Phoenix wants to present to opponents on a nightly basis.

The Suns will undoubtedly snoop around the trade market, as any general manager should be open to improving their team.

However, Phoenix has to be satisfied with how their early season success has unraveled in real time.

It'd have to be a puzzle-piece fit for the Suns to disrupt what they're building, and as exciting as Williamson presents himself, he's just built for a different squad.

