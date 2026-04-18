Suns List 2 Key Players as Questionable for Game 1 vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their injury report for tomorrow's Game 1 matchup of their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Starting center Mark Williams, who missed last night's play-in victory over the Golden State Warriors, is questionable with left foot soreness.

Grayson Allen is also questionable with a left hamstring strain despite being active last night following a two-game absence due to the injury, although he did not play any minutes against the Warriors.

As for Williams, Suns coach Jordan Ott said his foot originally flared up in the second half of Tuesday's play-in loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, which is why he didn't play in the fourth quarter and then was out against the Warriors.

Williams missed 15 games last month with a stress reaction in his left foot.

"Now we're just waiting for the inflammation to calm down," Ott said before the win over Golden State.

For the Thunder, rookie Thomas Sorber, who has been out all year, remains out after tearing his ACL in the offseason.

What Suns Said Ahead of Matchup vs Thunder

Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns are facing a very tall task in the first round going againt the defending champs, who had the best record in the NBA this season at 64-18.

"They're a team that has been together for some time, so they got chemistry there," Suns guard Jalen Green said after the win over Golden State on the Thunder. "Obviously, they're the champs, so they're going to come in, play hard, play their game.

"But I think if we bring the same energy we brought tonight, getting stops, playing defense, getting out of running, we can use that to our advantage. It should be a good series."

Green did not play in any of the five regular-season matchups against the Thunder, and Devin Booker only played in two, as Phoenix finished the season going 2-3 against them.

The Suns, who have struggled over the past month, have an opportunity to carry over the momentum from last night's 111-96 win over Golden State in which they played really well on both sides of the floor.

"We in rhythm, we just played," said Suns guard Jordan Goodwin, who had 19 points, nine rebounds and six steals agains the Warriors. "So that's how I'm looking at it. We fresh right now. Our adrenaline still going to be rolling. They've been sitting out a week. I know when that ball get tipped off, we've been in battles for the past week, so we expecting a war, so we going to bring it to them."

He added that OKC's pace they play with stands out to him.

"It starts with Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), amazing basketball player. We just got to match their intensity. Just be the aggressors ... and hang our hat on defense," Goodwin said.

Suns forward Dillon Brooks stirred the pot a little bit ahead of the matchup with his comments on the Thunder, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 12:30 p,m. MST.