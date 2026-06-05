3 Potential Minimum Options for Suns in Free Agency

PHOENIX -- Once they're done signing their own free agents, the Phoenix Suns will likely not have much room left to make a huge splash in free agency.

In addition to not having a lot of money left, the Suns could be left with one or no roster spots available barring a trade.

This could leave the Suns to work around the margins when free agency begins June 30, but this is something they hit on last summer when they signed Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie to veteran-minimum contracts.

Here are three names we like this offseason for the Suns on veteran-minimum contracts:

Marvin Bagley

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former No. 2 overall pick would be a great depth piece at the 4 or 5 spot after he excelled late in the season for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22 games.

Depending on what the Suns do with Mark Williams, they could have a need for a third big man, which Bagley would help fill.

Even though the Suns would not have a big role available for the Phoenix native, Bagley proved he is still a capable NBA player and can also stretch the floor if needed (shot 48.5% from 3 with Mavs on 1.5 attempts per game).

Jonathan Isaac (If Waived)

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Isaac has been one of the most disappointing players in the NBA for the Orlando Magic after signing a four-year, $59 million extension ahead of the 2024-25 season, as his 3-point shooting has plummeted the last two seasons (24.3%) and he averaged just 2.6 points this season.

This makes him a prime candidate to be waived by the Magic this summer, and the Suns should take a look at buying low on him.

Isaac still brings great tools to the table at 6-foot-10 and would help the Suns add more size depth, an area they lacked in last season and need to improve in next year.

We wrote more about Isaac here.

Keon Ellis

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) shoots in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Ellis might end up commanding more than a veteran-minimum contract, but did not have a strong close to the 2025-26 season, as he was out of the Cleveland Cavaliers' rotation for the majority of their playoff run.

It doesn't hurt to add pesky defenders, as evidenced by Goodwin next season, and Ellis would be the most likely of these three to have a good role, especially if Phoenix continues to deal with injuries to its guards.

When Goodwin went down in the Suns' first-round series, the Suns had a tough time making up for his absence, so they might need to look at adding a player like Ellis, who is known for his defense and is also a career 40.7% 3-point shooter.