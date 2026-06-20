Suns Didn't Even Let Collin Gillespie Hit Free Agency

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns are bringing back guard Collin Gillespie.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania on X, Gillespie and the Suns struck a contract that will pay him $12 million annually. The unrestricted free agent is now set to anchor Phoenix's guard depth behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green for years to come:

"Free agent guard Collin Gillespie intends to sign a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Gillespie spent three straight seasons on two-way contracts after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2022 and now earns a lucrative long-term deal," Charania said on X.

"Gillespie’s agents at Excel Sports Management, Jordan Gertler and James Dunleavy, negotiated a deal with Suns executives after teams became eligible to talk to their own free agents last weekend. The sides came together on a deal for a guard who has emerged as a significant member and success story of the team's new culture around grit and toughness.

"Last season, Gillespie had a breakout campaign setting a Suns franchise record for 3-pointers with 232 and averaging career-highs in games played (80), points per game (12.7), rebounds per game (4.1), assists per game (4.6) and steals per game (1.2)."

Gillespie ultimately proved himself to be a vital part of Phoenix's rotation under first-year head coach Jordan Ott. As the Suns' injuries piled up through the regular season, it was Gillespie's ability to shoot the three ball and run the offense with the second group that helped keep Phoenix afloat in the playoff race.

Gillespie's impact even inspired opposing coaches such as JJ Redick.

“This is really the first season that he's gotten a more significant role and more consistent playing time. It's been a really good environment for him," Redick said earlier in the regular season.

"I jokingly told the team, this is TJ McConnell with a three-point shot. We all know how competitive and how hard playing TJ is and his ability to touch the paint, make plays for others and play with pace. It's really a significant weapon."

The Suns now turn their attention to other priority free agents in Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin.