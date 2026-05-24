Suns Expanding NBA Draft Workout List With 2 New Players

PHOENIX — 2026 NBA Draft prep continues for the Phoenix Suns, who have a head start in their work thanks to an early playoff exit.

Two new players will visit with the Suns this coming week, as Arizona Sports' John Gambdadoro says the team is set to bring in Louisville guard Ryan Conwell and St. John's forward Bryce Hopkins this week.

Two more names for Phoenix Suns pre-draft workouts are Louisville Guard Ryan Conwell and St. John's forward Bryce Hopkins. Both players will come in next week for workouts. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 22, 2026

This is on top of Baba Miller (PF, Cincinnati), Jaden Bradley (PG, Arizona), Derrian Ford (SG, Temple), Kashie Natt (SG, Sam Houston State) and Shammah Scott (PG, Akron). You can read more about those visits here .

The Suns don't have a first-round pick in a trade that initially dates back to the Bradley Beal deal (and since the 2026 first-rounder has been involved in multiple other deals) though they do have the No. 47 pick in the second round.

That makes projecting a bit tough for the Suns in terms of who will or won't be available, though Phoenix seems to be doing due diligence on players who will most likely be on the board towards the tail end of the draft.

That includes Hopkins and Conwell, who present two very different draft profiles for Phoenix.

Hopkins has had some unfortunate injury luck but is a combo guard/forward that's versatile in terms of definding different spots. He's older (almost 24) but can score inside and tested well at the NBA Combine.

For a Suns team who may be targeting rookies ready to contribute now as opposed to later, that could fit Phoenix's bill.

Conwell is thought to be a potential early second-round pick that can shoot it well from three-point land that also tested well at the NBA Combine. He's viewed as a tough two-way player, which very much fits the new identity and culture of what people such as Mat Ishbia and Jordan Ott want to bring to Phoenix.

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to begin on June 23 with the second round happening on June 24.